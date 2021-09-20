Corinthians has four hanging and three embezzlement to face America-MG; see list

This Sunday, Corinthians faces América-MG for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship. The match starts at 6:15 pm, at Neo Química Arena. Timão arrives at the game with four athletes hanging and three missing.

Adson continues in transition with physical preparation due to the trauma suffered in the left leg in a duel against Athletico-PR. roni suffered a ligament sprain in his right knee and Ruan Oliveira underwent surgical revision of the left knee. With that, the three embezzle the team.

About that, Cassius, Fabio Santos, Gabriel and João Victor are hanging. Therefore, they cannot take any more cards. Otherwise, they will be left out of the derby against Palmeiras next Saturday. Roni and Marquinhos are also hanging, but they don’t need to worry about that, as they weren’t related.

On the other hand, Corinthians has five new features for the match. Gil is again listed, as he served his suspension in the last match. Luan and Renato Augusto, spared because of pain against Atlético-GO, are also available to act. In addition, Willian fulfilled the quarantine required by Anvisa and Jô solved his personal problems.

Given the scenario presented, Sylvinho’s likely squad has Cassius; Fagner, Gil, João Victor and Fabio Santos; Gabriel, Renato Augusto, Giuliano, Willian and Roger Guedes; jo.

