Corinthians seeks Paulinho around 2022 after termination in Arabia – 09/19/2021

Corinthians has already sought midfielder Paulinho for a return to the club, soon after the athlete terminated his contract with Al-Ahli, from Saudi Arabia. According to the column, the parties are already aware that an eventual return of the player would only happen in 2022.

Contract length and salary have not yet been discussed, but the idea is that Paulinho agrees with the club to return to acting as of January, as the transfer window is closed.

In addition to Corinthians, Bragantino also sounded out the player’s staff with an eye on hiring Paulinho for the next season. The athlete played in Bragança in 2009-2010 and trained in the team’s CT when he was without a club in early 2021.

The athlete prefers to act only for both clubs in Brazilian football and would only open conversations with the others if he is not successful with either of them.

The 32-year-old player, who has played for Corinthians, Barcelona, ​​Tottenham and the Brazilian team, left Al-Ahli this Saturday. He had settled with the club in July this year and leaves the team after four games.

In the last window, Grêmio and Corinthians came to sound out the athlete after the termination of his contract with Guangzhou Evergrande, from China, but the negotiations did not advance.