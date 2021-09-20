Courage! Diego Hypólito imitates Gusttavo Lima at the ‘Show dos Famosos’ and the audience detonates: “Shame”

On social networks, the gymnast’s performance imitating the sertanejo divided opinions; Look

the gymnast Diego Hypólito amused the viewers who followed the Show of the Famous this Sunday (19) during the Sunday with Huck.

It’s just that he performed honoring the singer Gusttavo Lima and sang the hit Ballad, music that revealed the sertanejo to the world. “I’m shaking, but at worst I become a meme“he said after the presentation.

First juror to evaluate performance, Black Gil gave a 10. “It’s a welcome 10″, she stated. “When he came in, he had a stage presence, it was like that, security, charisma, it was with everything, I gave him 10”, commented Regina Case.

fixed jury, cute did not wipe the gymnast’s performance. “I loved your performance, you surprised him by singing, but we have to be watching. I’m going to be really boring. He sings with his left hand and not with his right. I’ll be boring. 9.7”, he said

On social networks, the audience had fun and blasted the performance. “Psychological torture is a crime”, joked one. “Wasn’t there anyone to tell you?”, stated another. “Where’s Gusttavo Lima?”, questioned another.

Look: