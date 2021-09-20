Covid in schools: How Brazil can control the delta variant better than the United States | education

In Brazil, the 26 states and the Federal District establish the mandatory use of mask in schools. In the assessment of experts heard by the G1 , this is one of the fundamental rules to try to stop the circulation of Covid-19, including its variants, such as delta, and prevent the increase of cases.

In the United States, on the other hand, there is no consensus: for political reasons, about 20% of American states even prohibit an educational institution from requiring the use of the mask, second survey by the “New York Times” (see below).

Given that the more transmissible delta variant is already responsible for more than 99% of reported infections in the US, the risk of new outbreaks in schools becomes even greater. Classes are being resumed throughout August and September.

In this article, you will see that:

the adherence to the use of masks among young people is great, shows a national survey “Youth and the coronavirus pandemic”, released in May 2021;

the Ministry of Education did not establish sanitary protocols for the safe return of in-person classes in Brazil;

but state governments defined strict protocols in their territory.

Covid-19 Outbreak Among Children

Since July, the United States has registered an exponential increase in cases of Covid among children, which now represent 29% of the occurrences of the disease in the country, according to a survey by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

From 22 July to 9 September, nearly 5.3 million children tested positive for the virus, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the last two weeks of the AAP’s survey period alone, the cumulative number of childhood cases of Covid has risen by 10% since the start of the pandemic. Local authorities must monitor the return to in-person classes on alert for the possibility of a new increase.

Understand why the arrival of the delta variant worries experts

In the US, there is a clash between Republicans and Democrats regarding the strategy to fight the pandemic. President Joe Biden (Democrat) advocates vaccination and non-pharmacological prevention protocols, such as the use of masks, but the decisions of local and state governments, many of them led by Republicans, end up having greater weight.

“There is resistance on the part of Republicans. Former President Trump, last year, refused to wear a mask in public, for example,” says biomedical doctor Vitor Mori, a researcher at the University of Vermont (USA).

This is the case of Florida, a state governed by Republican Ron DeSantis, which, with an eye on the 2024 elections, adopted an aggressive campaign against the mandatory use of masks in schools.

2 out of 5 Bolsonaro at an act held in São Paulo — Photo: Miguel Schincariol/ AFP Bolsonaro at an act held in São Paulo — Photo: Miguel Schincariol/ AFP

In Brazil, during the pandemic, President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) participated in demonstrations and public events without proper protection – he was fined more than 7 times for this in São Paulo. He also publicly advocates the use of drugs that have been shown to be ineffective against Covid.

However, even mayors and governors aligned with the federal government impose the use of masks in schools. Santa Catarina, whose governor is Carlos Moisés (PSL), is one of them.

Another point in favor of Brazil is the high adherence among students to the use of the mask. According to the national survey “Youth and the Coronavirus Pandemic”, released in May 2021, 9 out of 10 respondents said they wore a mask in public environments (such as markets, pharmacies and transport), even when they did not see anyone around.

The 15-year-old student Gabriel Oliveira dos Santos is one of those young people. He don’t give up on wearing a mask, especially during on-site classes at the Professora Therezinha Sartori State School, in Mauá (SP), where she is in the 9th grade. “I wear a mask all the time and I always take another two or three to change throughout the day,” he says.

He has been attending classes on a rotation schedule for almost two months and says he has not seen any crowding or students disrespecting the guidelines.

“Everyone respects, wears a mask and uses alcohol gel,” he says.

Teacher Marcia Cristina Araújo, who teaches Infantil 4 (4-5 year olds) at the private school Tarsila do Amaral, in the north of São Paulo, says that the scenario is similar even for younger students.

“The children in my class wear masks from the beginning to the end of the day, we change them during meals and we adults also change our masks to serve as a reference”, he says.

It is not that the health protocols adopted by Brazil are impeccable: infectious diseases and educators believe that there was a lack of national coordination in defining the rules. They also point out that there was no distribution of PFF-2 masks (more filtering) to all teachers and testing was not extensive and frequent, important criteria such as room ventilation remained in the background.

Protocols adopted in Brazilian schools

3 out of 5 Mask use is also respected in schools in Fortaleza — Photo: Fabiane de Paula/Sistema Verdes Mares Mask use is also respected in schools in Fortaleza — Photo: Fabiane de Paula/Sistema Verdes Mares

In August, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health jointly launched a second edition of a guide with guidelines for the resumption of face-to-face activities in basic education schools.

The document brings a series of care suggestions, such as sanitize hands, wear mask and maintain social distance, but it does not determine the mandatory nature of these rules.

Still, the states respected, in most cases, the above protocols. A survey published by the Solidarity Research Network in July analyzed decrees, ordinances, communications and protocol disclosure documents. The result showed that 24 federative units performed better than the federal government in adopting preventive measures against Covid.

Only Rio de Janeiro, Roraima and Amapá were below average.

4 out of 5 Children wear masks and keep their distance in a private school in Belo Horizonte — Photo: Danilo Girundi / TV Globo Children wear masks and keep their distance in a private school in Belo Horizonte — Photo: Danilo Girundi / TV Globo

Researcher Lorena Barberia, a professor at the Department of Political Sciences at the University of São Paulo (USP) and one of those responsible for the survey, believes that the MEC could play a fundamental role in defining minimum guidelines.

“The recommendations of the federal government and the Ministry of Education were below those established by the state governments, and were even defined later,” he says.

Protocols in the United States

In the US, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — equivalent to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), in Brazil — recommends that classroom classes be resumed as of September. The agency indicates that the masks should, yes, be used indoors by students from 2 to 17 years, teachers and visitors regardless of vaccination status.

However, according to the “New York Times” survey, 9 american states prohibit schools require mask use: Arizona, Arkansas, Iowa, Oklahoma, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

States such as California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Louisiana, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon and Washington (and the District of Columbia) have decided to adopt all protocols recommended by the CDC.

The remaining 31 states left the decision on the use of masks to parents and school districts — divisions responsible for administering schools located in a particular region.

So far, there is no research that refutes the importance of using masks or that indicates that continued use causes any harm to health. On the contrary, experts reinforce that wearing a mask protects against Covid-19 and does not cause intoxication or compromise blood oxygenation.

Why is the mask so important?

“The masks are effective against all variants and for all population groups, whether children, adults or the elderly”, explains Marcelo Otsuka, pediatrician and infectious diseases specialist who coordinates the Pediatric Infectology Committee of the Brazilian Society of Infectology (SBI).

Fact or Fake talks about the importance of wearing a mask

An international study published in the journal “Science” proves what was explained above. Scientists went even further: after analyzing surgical masks and those with high filtration (such as the N95/PFF2), they concluded which type would be best suited for a given occasion.

The survey also says that:

at more advanced masks are needed indoors , such as medical centers and hospitals, which can have high concentrations of viruses;

, such as medical centers and hospitals, which can have high concentrations of viruses; The protection is greater when everyone in the environment is wearing a mask. The contagion rate drops when only infected use it, and it gets even lower when only non-infected people have the protection item.

For history teacher Sueli Rodrigues Pontes, however, the use of masks in the classroom serves more than protecting students and teachers, but as a practical tool for understanding social rights and duties.

“Students are always wearing masks and change them when necessary. They understand that this is important not only to ensure the health of everyone at school, but also that of their families,” he says.

To ensure that the guidelines are followed, a group of mothers volunteered at EMEF Professora Sylvia Martin Pires, where Sueli teaches 6th to 9th grade students, to make rounds among the students. “This also brought parents into the school,” he adds.

Only the mask is not enough

5 out of 5 Students at a school in Uberlândia — Photo: TV Integration/Reproduction Students at a school in Uberlândia — Photo: TV Integration/Reproduction

Biomedical Vitor Mori explains that the main form of transmission of Covid-19 is through the air. Therefore, the use of masks and ventilation of the rooms are more important cares than cleaning surfaces with alcohol gel, for example.

“For the teachers, who are projecting their voices and speaking loudly, the emission of aerosols is even greater. And they are interacting with several classes, so they would need to receive PFF-2 from the education departments”, says Mori. “We know it’s not comfortable spending so much time with these masks, but then you just have to create breaks and think about rest breaks.”

According to the biomedic, classrooms have another element of risk: they are usually closed and poorly ventilated.

“It is possible to use equipment that monitors the circulation and renewal of air in a space. They are expensive, but they should be adopted in some classrooms to establish how many students can be safely there. Or, even easier: outdoor classes “, explains.

Advancement of vaccination among adolescents

Vaccination is the main long-term defense against Covid and is currently allowed for teenagers 12 and older in both countries.

In the US, the government claims that by the end of August, more than 50% of young people in the country had received at least the first dose of the vaccine.

For comparison purposes, in the same period in Brazil, only 1 million of 12 to 17 year olds had been vaccinated with the first dose, according to the Ministry of Health.

Until mid-September, more than 3.5 million teenagers had already attended vaccination centers to take the first dose. Vaccination of this group, however, was suspended on Thursday (16) due to the increase in reports of lack of vaccines in the country, especially for the second dose of other groups.