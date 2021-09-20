“Crucial” phase of the rebuilding of Notre Dame Cathedral is completed; restoration will begin – 18/09/2021

The phase of protection and consolidation of the Cathedral of Notre Dame de Paris, devastated for more than two years by fire, has been completed and has moved on to the restoration stage, the authorities announced on Saturday (18).

“The works to protect and consolidate the cathedral, which began on April 16, 2019 (one day after the fire), were completed according to the planned schedule,” the public institution in charge of its conservation announced in a statement. “The cathedral is now completely safe” after this phase, completed the text.

To celebrate the advance, the terrace in front of the building will be exceptionally open to the public this weekend, marked by the Heritage Day in France – when iconic French buildings and monuments, such as the Élysée Palace, open their doors to visitors.

“The cathedral is solid on its pillars, its walls are solid, everything is solid. Therefore, we can follow the 2024 objective”, assured General Jean-Louis Georgelin, president of the institution in charge of rebuilding the cathedral. “We are determined to win this battle of 2024, to reopen our cathedral. It will be an honor for France and we will do it because we are all united around this goal,” he insisted.

Notre-Dame under restoration: fire struck cathedral in 2019 Image: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

5-year target will be partially achieved

The chief architect of the Historical Monuments of France, Philippe Villeneuve, celebrated “a crucial step” reached. “We already anticipate reconstruction works for safety [do prédio]”, pointed out.

President Emmanuel Macron promised that the cathedral would be rebuilt in five years, to be ready before the Paris Olympics. But the works will not finish within this period. The monument is expected to be public again on April 16, 2024, when the first mass is scheduled in the central nave – exactly five years after the tragedy.

The back of the Gothic cathedral, known throughout the world, was seriously hit by flames, which led to the risk of collapse of the structure, from the 12th century. The entire roof went up in smoke.

Next step: restoration

The famous cathedral organ was disassembled for cleaning and its parts were sent to artisans across France for repair. The instrument must be reassembled in October 2023.

Tenders will be opened to select companies that will undertake the restoration of the building, while “a campaign to thoroughly clean the interior walls and floor of the cathedral will begin this month,” Georgelin anticipated.

With information from AFP