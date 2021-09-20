Cruise scheduled with news to face Vasco; see the team

Giovanni is one of the newest additions to the Fox lineup (Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro)

Unbeaten in 11 matches in Series B (four wins and seven draws), the cruise has news in the lineup to face the Vasco, this sunday, at 4 pm, in So Janurio, for the 25th round.

Coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo promoted the entries of the midfielders Marco Antnio and Giovanni and the attacker Thiago, in addition to moving Rmulo to the right side. Ral Cceres, Claudinho and Dudu are in the reserve bank.

The Fox enters the field with Phbiom; Rmulo, Ramon, Eduardo Brock and Matheus Pereira; Adriano, Marco Antnio, Giovanni and Wellington Nem; Thiago and Marcelo Moreno.

The options on the bench are goalkeeper Lucas Frana; right-back Ral Cceres; defenders Joseph, Lo Santos and Rhodolfo; the steering wheels Flvio, Ariel Cabral and Lucas Ventura; half Claudinho; and forwards Rafael Sobis, Felipe Augusto and Dudu.

Expelled in a 1-1 draw with Operrio, last Thursday, at Arena do Jacar, Luxemburgo is suspended against Vasco. Technical assistant Juliano Belletti who guides the team in Rio.