Cruzeiro expands invincibility, but may be further away from the G4

A hard-fought draw, in the last lap of the pointer, and with the holder of the broadcasting rights losing the bid in which Vasco’s second goal was annulled, minutes before. That’s how Cruzeiro managed to make everything the same in São Januário, and add one more point in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship. Despite not having achieved the triumph away from home, the miners can vibrate with the maintenance of the great undefeated series in the access division.

Without the presence of coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo, suspended after being sent off in the last round, who led the Fox on the edge of the field was assistant Belletti. 49 minutes into the second half, defender Ramon, in a top scorer’s move, overcame the Vasco goalkeeper and pushed the ball into the back of the net.

With this result in the 25th round of Serie B, Cruzeiro now has 12 games unbeaten, 10 since the arrival of Luxembourg. However, with 13 draws in the competition (in addition to 6 wins and another 6 losses), Luxa’s team is still far from touching the G-4. Now, with a game more than most opponents, you can see this distance increase even more.

Currently, CRB-AL is in fourth place, with 41 points conquered; Cruzeiro, in turn, comes well below with 10 less.

Next Sunday, the team from Minas Gerais returns to the field and receives the CSA, from Alagoas, at Arena Independência. The ball rolls from 4 pm (GMT) for the 26th round confrontation.