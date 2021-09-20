Cryptos Today: The News That Moves Digital Currencies This Monday

SAO PAULO – The cryptocurrency market opens this Monday (20th) lower with a new correction of Bitcoin (BTC), which returned to trade below US$ 44,500 during the night in movement linked to the Chinese real estate crisis after another fall in prices shares of the giant Evergrande. The shares of the second largest developer in the country begin the week reaching an 11-year low, intensifying the feeling of risk aversion among investors.

Bitcoin retreat began on Sunday night (19). At around 11 pm, the price of the cryptocurrency was around US$ 47,400 and started to fall, which soon reached US$ 45,700. After trying to balance at this level, a new dip took place after 4:40 am, when the price reached US$ 44,487 on the average of the main crypto exchanges in the world.

At the close of the article, the BTC price was trading at R$ 44,884, down 7% in the last 24 hours and 13.4% in the last two weeks. Other cryptocurrencies, however, post bigger losses, with all 100 higher-caps in negative ground this morning. Cardano (ADA), for example, drops more than 10% and has already lost 27% in 14 days.

Check the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 8:00 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 44,884 -7% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 3,148 -8.1% Cardano (ADA) $2.13 -10.3% Binance Coin (BNB) $383 -6.8% XRP (XRP) $0.959 -11.1%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours THORChain (RUNE) $8.06 -16.3% Earth (LUNA) US$30.43 -15.7% Harmony (ONE) $0.136 -15.6% Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) US$0.353 -15.6% Icon (ICX) $1.62 -15.1%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 46.35 -1.76% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 59.40 -1.92% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 53.76 -4.53% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 15.90 -0.93% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 13.14 -4.78%

See the main news from the crypto market this Monday (20):

Government of El Salvador takes advantage of the low and buys more Bitcoin

The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, said this morning that the government of the country took advantage of the low prices of Bitcoin to return to shopping. According to the president, after a new acquisition of 150 BTC, the Central American nation’s coffers now have 700 BTC, valued at around US$ 31.5 million. However, critics point out that Bukele has yet to publicly prove that the country holds that much of the cryptocurrency, and that he is only trying to surf the popularity he has gained among Bitcoin supporters on social media.

Project DeFi has $12.7 million stolen in hacker attack

The protocol of decentralized finance (DeFi) pNetwork confirmed last Sunday (19) that it was the target of a hack responsible for the theft of 277 BTC, equivalent to US$ 12.7 million at the time of the attack. Bitcoins had been deposited by users to back up the pBTC, a version of the cryptocurrency that can be moved between different blockchains compatible with tokens created on Ethereum (ETH). Developers say they have identified the security breach, but have not detailed how the attack came about. They offer a $1.5 million reward to anyone who helps find the hacker.

Ethereum 2.0 exceeds $25 billion in deposits

The Ethereum 2.0 staking contract already accumulates 7.7 million ETH, equivalent to about US$25 billion – approximately 50% more than the amount registered four months ago. The brand points to investor optimism, as the deposit in the contract will only deliver the approximately 23% yield promised in 2022, when the switch to ETH 2.0 reaches its next phase – and from which the second largest cryptocurrency is expected of the world becomes deflationary.

Solana’s crash was sad and frustrating, says FTX founder

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of FTX, Solana’s main sponsor, said in an interview with Bloomberg on Sunday night that the crash that affected the SOL token network last week was “sad and frustrating.” Solana went offline for nearly a full day on Sept. 14 after a peak of 400,000 transactions per second exhausted its resources. Developers were forced to restart the blockchain. According to the billionaire, scaling a project like this leads “to test its limits”, and that, “if you never do it, the industry may never reach a point where it is able to scale to support large protocols”.

