Cuiabá x Fluminense: Probable lineups, arbitration, hanging and more

The fight to get closer to the front of the Brazilian Championship marks the clash between Cuiabá and Fluminense. This Monday (20), at 20:00 (GMT), the two teams will face each other for the 21st round of the national competition.

The two teams are very close in the classification of the Brasileirão. The Tricolor das Laranjeiras is currently with 28 points. Auriverdes have 27.

Coach Jorginho is dealing with embezzlements to define Cuiabá in tonight’s clash. Pepê recovered from Covid-19, but, as he didn’t recover his physical condition in time for the confrontation, he should stay on the bench. Rafael Gava will take his place.

Fluminense, in turn, tries to maintain the undefeated streak of five games (with three wins and two draws) in the Brasileirão. However, the team will have the casualties of midfielder André and striker Fred. Back to training after two matches, Martinelli will be launched as a starter by coach Marcão. Bobadilla has the mission to balance the net for the tricolor team.

The Tricolor das Laranjeiras continues with the embezzlement of defender Manoel and midfielders Hudson and Ganso.

match info

Date-Time: 09/20 – 8:00 pm (Brasilia)

Stadium: Arena Pantanal, in Cuiabá (MT)

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

Assistants: Henrique Neu Ribeiro (SC) and Éder Alexandre (SC)

VAR: Rodrigo Dalonso Ferreira (Fifa/SC)

Streaming: SportTV, Premiere and real-time NETFLU at the Twitter and interactive video broadcast of the NETFLU on our youtube channel, with prize draw.

CUIABÁ: Walter; Lucas Ramon, Marllon, Paulão and Uendel; Auremir, Camilo and Rafael Gava; Jonathan Cafú, Osman (Cabrera) and Rafael Papagaio. Technician: Jorginho

Suspended: Clayson (red after the 2nd yellow), Elton, Yuri and Jenison (the 3rd yellow)

Hanging: Camilo, Clayson, Rafael Elias, Paulão, Osman and Marllon

​Injured: John Lucas

FLUMINSE: Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Luccas Claro and Danilo Barcelos; Martinelli, Nonato and Yago; Caio Paulista, Luiz Henrique and Bobadilla. Technician: Mark

Suspended: André and Fred (for the 3rd yellow)

Hanging: Luccas Claro, Nino and Martinelli

Injured: Ganso (surgery on the right arm), Hudson (surgery on the right knee) and Manoel (pain in the right knee).