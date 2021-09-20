Cuiabá x Fluminense: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series a

Cuiabá and Fluminense close the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship this Monday. The match is scheduled for 20:00 (GMT), at Arena Pantanal.

The two teams are separated in the table by just one point. The Tricolor, with 28 points, and the Dourado, with 27, started the round in the 7th and 8th positions, respectively. However, with the victories of Inter and Athletico-PR at the weekend, the team from Rio de Janeiro dropped to 8th and the team from Mato Grosso, to 10th.

Cuiabá is experiencing its best moment in Brasileirão. There are four unbeaten games – three wins and one draw. These results took the team out of the fight against Z-4 and made the team look at the top of the table.

Fluminense comes from elimination to Atlético-MG in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. In Brasileirão, on the other hand, the team is experiencing a good moment. They have not lost in five games, since Marcão took charge of the team in place of Roger Machado.

Cuiabá – coach: Jorginho

Many problems for Jorginho to climb Cuiabá. There are four absences due to suspension: Clayson, Elton, Jenison and Yuri Lima, the latter would no longer play because he belongs to Fluminense. With two forwards out, Rafael Papagaio wins a spot in the starting lineup. Full-back João Lucas left the game against Juventude feeling a calf injury and did not train during the week. Lucas Ramon is your replacement.

Probable squad from Cuiabá: Walter; Lucas Ramon, Marllon, Paulão and Uendel; Auremir, Camilo and Rafael Gava; Jonathan Cafú, Osman (Cabrera) and Rafael Papagaio.

Who is out: Clayson, Elton, Jenison and Yuri Lima (suspended); João Lucas (calf injury); and Everton Sena (transition).

Hanging: Marllon, Osman, Paulão, Rafael Papagaio and Camilo.

Fluminense – technician: Marcao

Fluminense will not be able to count on Fred and André, suspended. For these vacancies, Marcão opted, respectively, for Bobadilla and Martinelli, who are available again after being absent from the last two matches due to pain in his left thigh.

Probable Fluminense: Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Luccas Claro and Danilo Barcelos; Martinelli, Nonato and Yago; Caio Paulista, Luiz Henrique and Bobadilla.

Who is out: André (suspended), Fred (suspended), Goose (arm surgery) and Hudson (knee surgery).

Hanging: Martinelli, Nino and Luccas Claro

