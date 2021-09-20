Cumbre Vieja volcano erupts in Canary Islands; watch videos

posted on 9/19/2021 6:05 PM / updated on 9/19/2021 6:09 PM



Cumbre Vieja volcano erupts and puts around 1,000 people in the Canary Islands at risk – (credit: DESIREE MARTIN / AFP)

The Canary Islands, in Spain, are experiencing moments of tension this Sunday (19/9): after intense earthquakes in the area in recent days, the volcano Cumbre Vieja has erupted and could be a risk to the lives of about a thousand people. The first ash and lava began to be expelled around 12:30 pm (GMT) this Sunday (9/19), and shortly thereafter, an extensive river of lava formed towards the village of El Paso. About 300 people at immediate risk were evacuated from their homes and gathered on a football field.

#Video | So he captured a vecino from La Palma, the moment in which the volcan enters an eruption.#VigilanciaLaPalma pic.twitter.com/u3aiZkWnHx — Canarias Radio (@laautonomica) September 19, 2021

Cumbre Vieja became known by Brazilians last Thursday (16/9), when a portal disclosed the risk of the volcano’s eruption and stated that, should it occur, the North and Northeast regions of Brazil would be hit by tsunamis. The information, based on a study carried out 20 years ago, was discredited by experts and by the author of the research. So far, there is no risk for Brazil in the event of the eruption and the chance that the scenario will change is minimal.

According to technicians from the Instituto Volcanológico de Canarias (Involcan) present at the site, the first measurements show that the expelled lava registers a temperature of 1,075 ºC. There are seven eruptive “mouths” and the lava from the volcano, dormant since 1971, moves with speed. With the risk imminent, the Canary Islands government has raced against time to protect the local residents.

#InformativosCR #Video | An optic from the active volcanic air on the island of La Palma. Several mouths can be seen in the eruption zone.#VigilanciaLaPalma pic.twitter.com/TDHAmWXGFt — Canarias Radio (@laautonomica) September 19, 2021

There is a logistical effort to remove a thousand people from possible vulnerable points. In addition, the Islands Health Council has suspended all non-emergency medical care.

The president of Ashotel, a hotel association on the Spanish coast, Jorge Marichal, informed that some hotels are already making changes with the presence of guests. “About 500 customers have already been relocated.”

Meanwhile, houses near the coast, where the volcano is located, are already affected by lava flows.

#InformativosCR #Video | Lava glueds, on its tray in the sea, have been allocated to several houses in La Palma.#VigilanciaLaPalma pic.twitter.com/EXd8P5TXYt — Canarias Radio (@laautonomica) September 19, 2021

The president of the government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, postponed the trip to participate in the UN General Assembly and went to the island of Palma to offer assistance to the local government.

With information from the Spanish vehicle Canarias Radio*