Dabove avoids nailing Gilberto as a reserve for Rodallega

Colombian midfielder scored Bahia’s last five goals in Brasileirão | Photo: Felipe Oliveira | EC Bahia

Author of all Bahia’s goals in the Dabove era, striker Hugo Rodallega conquers the tricolor crowd. On Saturday, 18, in the tie against Red Bull Bragantino, it was with a half-bike goal that the Colombian opened the scoring for the squad, reaching five goals in seven games, only three of them as a starter.

Rodallega started for the first time against Fortaleza, when he took advantage of Gilberto’s suspension to score four goals in one game and put an end to Bahia’s sequence of eight games without a win. The Colombian shared the attack with the Tricolor 9 shirt against Santos, but against Bragantino, Gilberto returned to the bench.

In a press conference granted after the draw against Massa Bruta, coach Diego Dabove avoided nailing who is the center forward of Bahia. Gilberto is the club’s top scorer for the season with 19 goals and the top scorer for the Brasileirão with eight.

“We’re looking at match by match who is the best for the team. Everyone is working well. It’s an internal competence. We have variations to build the team. Both Hugo and Gilberto are training well,” said the Argentine coach.

Dabove also disagreed with assessments that pointed to Bahia’s lack of intensity in the match. Bragantino was more proactive and sought control of the game, but for the coach, Tricolor did well and could have come out with a better result.

“I don’t agree with the fact that it wasn’t intense. On the contrary. It was much more intense than in the other match. I think it was a good match against a rival who plays very well. Many positive aspects, but also things for us to improve. It was a very good match. intense, very good. Feeling a bit bitter, but I’m very happy with the effort of the whole team,” he said.

The Argentine coach also evaluated the departure of veteran Lucas Fonseca, who replaced Gérman Conti, who was suspended. Lucas, who hadn’t played since June, had direct participation in Red Bull Bragantino’s equalizer.

“I think he played a great game. He’s been working well. He’s a historic player at the club, a lot of experience. In a very complex game. I think he played a good game,” said the coach.

Dabove also pointed out that he believes in a great improvement for Bahia, who cannot distance themselves from the relegation zone and is in 14th place, with 23 points. América Mineiro, which opens the Z4, has 21 points, but has two games less compared to Tricolor.

“Keep controlling the game in a certain way. I think we tried some possibilities to reach three points. It was a good match. We’re happy. We have to keep working and improving. There’s a lot and in a little while there will be a big improvement.”

Bahia returns to the field next Sunday, 26, when they face Internacional, in Beira-Rio, in Porto Alegre, for the 22nd round of Serie A.



