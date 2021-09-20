Daniel Alves has three options in Brazil so far

Free on the market as long as terminated with São Paulo, Daniel Alves is on the radar of some Brazilian teams. According to the ESPN in Spain, Coritiba, Athletic-PR and Fluminense made approximations.

At 38, the right-back, Olympic champion in Tokyo, wants to stay in Brazil and dreams of competing for the world Cup of 2022 in Qatar.

Another team that watches the experienced player is the Flamengo. However, the Rio club has not yet made contact, just showed interest, but may approach Daniel Alves.

Rodolfo Landim, president of red-black, praised Daniel Alves in an interview with record.

“I had the opportunity to meet him in 2019. He has a very nice professional profile. He is a winner,” he pointed out.

“No team in the world would not be interested in an athlete like Daniel Alves”, he added.

As the application deadline for the Brazilian championship ends on September 24th, this makes it possible, for example, for him to be hired by another team from Serie A, as he has not yet played seven games for São Paulo in the competition.

Behind the scenes, their representatives also try to reach a solution as soon as possible, so that the veteran can move forward in his career.