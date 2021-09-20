Daniel Alves is quoted in Coritiba and his salary is in the 2nd plan with R$ 400 thousand “free” from São Paulo

The white-thigh direction, however, rejects any attack on the 38-year-old full-back, who is looking for a new club after Morumbi’s troubled departure

Isolated leader of Series B, the Coritiba is getting closer to his main goal of the season, which is to return to the elite of the Brazilian Championship. The 1-0 victory over CRB, last Friday (17), made Gustavo Morínigo’s team reach 48 points. According to UFMG’s calculation, Coxa has more than 96% chances of access.

Tristão Garcia, famous mathematician on the site Infoball, calculates 64 points enough to guarantee a return, that is, the people from Paraná are very close to the ideal. And in this tide of positive results, who would have thought, there was even speculation involving who’s coming? Himself, Daniel Alves, who is on the rise in the media after the controversial departure from São Paulo.

As the ESPN in Spain, Coritiba, Athletico-PR and Fluminense are the teams that made approximations, that is, contacts in fact demonstrating the desire to have the 38-year-old right-back. Sources linked to Dani Alves indicate that he would like to stay in Brazil, not least because of his dream of playing in the World Cup in Qatar next year.

Obviously, Coritiba’s budget in 2021 – still limited by the lack of public (because of the Covid pandemic) and by the dispute of Series B, with smaller TV quotas – would make any investment in a “very expensive” player by national standards unfeasible. In São Paulo, for example, he received R$ 1.5 million a month.

Or rather, should receive, because the Tricolor Paulista could not afford the athlete’s salaries. But the Morumbi club made an agreement with Daniel Alves himself and pledged to pay 60 installments (months) of R$ 400 thousand, totaling R$ 24 million.

In other words, Coritiba would not, in theory, have to spend an unrealistic amount to have Daniel Alves in its cast. Even so, the thigh-white direction rejects any attempt to bring the Brazilian national team forward.

Currently Morínigo has Nathanael and Igor for the LD sector. It is worth mentioning that all clubs have until next Friday (24) to register the last athletes for Serie B – as long as they are athletes who have not played six games in the competition or who are free in the national market.