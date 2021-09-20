Datafolha: Alckmin leads the dispute for São Paulo; Haddad appears in second | Brazil

Common Play/Wikimedia Geraldo Alckmin should not stay on PSDB for the 2022 dispute

Geraldo Alckmin

(PSDB) leads the electoral race for the government of São Paulo in 2022, surpassing Fernando Haddad

(PT), which is in second place. The survey was released by Datafolha this Sunday (29).

According to Datafolha, the ex-governor of São Paulo has 26% of voting intentions. Fernando Haddad, in turn, has 17% of the intentions. The third most highly rated candidate by Datafolha is the former governor marcio france

(PSB), with 15%, followed by Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) with 11%.

reproduction In a scenario without Alckmin, Haddad leads the dispute

Tarcisio de Freitas

(no party) and Arthur do Val

(Patriot) are tied with 4% of voting intentions. Abraham Weintraub

(no party) splits the last place with Vinicius Poit

(New), both with 1% of intentions. Datafolha points out that 17% of respondents answered that they must vote null or blank.

The survey was conducted last week, hearing 2,034 people aged 16 and over in 70 cities across the state.

Geraldo Alckmin

must leave the PSDB. The former governor talks with other parties, such as the PSD, to return to dispute the state government. In this case, the toucans should bet on Rodrigo Garcia, deputy governor of São Paulo and secretary of state government.