Datafolha shows similarity between Haddad and Boulos electorates and should reinforce the appeal for union – 09/19/2021 – Panel

The Datafolha survey for the government of São Paulo showed how the electorates of Fernando Haddad (PT) and Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) are confused.

The former mayor of the capital reaches 22% of support among psolistas in one of the tested scenarios, while the homeless leader gets up to 18% among PT members.

The survey should revive talks about an electoral union between the two. For now, however, both promise to keep the candidacies until the end.

Haddad’s allies claim that the PT has greater capillarity in the state, and that is why they would like to have Boulos’ support. They even wave their support for the psolist to be a candidate for mayor of the capital in 2024.

The PSOL, on the other hand, argues that the party should support the presidential candidacy of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and should have support from the PT in the state in return.