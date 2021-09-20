David Luiz trains on game day and is prepared to debut for Flamengo in Libertadores | Venetian Column



David Luiz – Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo

Published 09/19/2021 4:41 PM

Although he hasn’t entered the field for an official match for over four months, David Luiz performed well physically for Flamengo and it won’t take long to be listed for the first time. The defender finished the first week of preparation, and the coaching staff is planning to call him for Wednesday’s game, against Barcelona de Guayaquil, at 21:30, in the semifinal of the Libertadores.

In order to achieve the goal, David Luiz went to Ninho do Urubu on Sunday morning, the day of the match against Grêmio, by Brasileirão, at Maracanã, and did physical activities inside the CT. One of Flamengo’s physical trainers followed the player closely during the exercises.

In the first week of training as a Flamengo player, David Luiz worked with the ball with the other players and also participated in collectives. According to sources in the report, the defender stood out in the activities, with applause from coach Renato Gaúcho and other members of the technical committee.

David Luiz arrived at Flamengo with a contract valid until December 2022. Although it is not written down on paper, there is a gentleman’s agreement between the red-black board and the defender’s manager, Julio Taran, which releases the player for free if a proposal arrives from Europe and the athlete wants to accept.