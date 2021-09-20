Day, Bil and Tiago participate in the first Fire Trial

Today, the first Fire Test of this edition of A Fazenda takes place and the lucky ones have already been chosen: Dayane, Bil and Tiago.

The chosen ones were determined through balls hidden in the ‘Roulette Caipira’. They had gold and gray balls, and whoever took the gold one guaranteed their place in the test.

Adriane Galisteu announced the power of the Trial of Fire just before the toss, and the winner will be able to exchange two pawns from the stall for two pawns from the headquarters.

Day was the first to choose a number and was soon drawn. In a conversation with Karina, the girl explained that 7 is her lucky number, as she was born on the 27th and her daughter on the 17th.

Bil also said that the dynamic recalled BBB21’s ‘Bate e Volta’, where he saved himself by choosing number 6. This time, the ex-BBB bet on number 2 and revealed that he had been thinking about this number for days.

Tiago also hit the jackpot by betting on the number 20.

The Farm 13: Kevin and Chris rocks the first reality party

A Fazenda 2021: Decoration of the first party in A Fazenda 13

1 / 21

A Fazenda 2021: Decoration of the first party in A Fazenda 13

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Aline and Medrado give kisses

two / 21

The Farm 2021: Aline and Medrado give a kiss

Play/Playplus

The 2021 Farm: Outdoor party area

3 / 21

The Farm 2021: Outdoor party area

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Nego do Borel enjoying the first reality party

4 / 21

A Fazenda 2021: Nego do Borel enjoying the first party of the reality show

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Pedestrians enjoying drinks from the first party

5 / 21

The Farm 2021: Pedestrians enjoying drinks from the first party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: First party dance floor

6 / 21

The Farm 2021: Dance floor of the first party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Peões at the first reality party

7 / 21

The Farm 2021: Peões in the first party of the reality

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Kevin Chris plays show at first party

8 / 21

The Farm 2021: Kevin Chris performs at the first party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Kevin Chris plays show at first party - Reproduction/Playplus

9 / 21

The Farm 2021: Kevin Chris performs at the first party

Play/Playplus

Farm 2021: Sthe Matos makes enough to complete the team

10 / 21

Farm 2021: Sthe Matos makes enough to complete the team

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Peoas Enjoy Drinks

11 / 21

The Farm 2021: People Enjoy Drinks

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco enjoying party

12 / 21

The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco enjoying party

Play/Playplus

Farm 2021: Sthé arrived enjoying the party

13 / 21

The Farm 2021: Sthé arrived enjoying the party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Mileide at the first reality party

14 / 21

The Farm 2021: Mileide at the first reality party

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Dynho Alves gives a dance show at the party

15 / 21

A Farm 2021: Dynho Alves gives a dance show at the party

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Dynho Alves gives a dance show at the party - Reproduction/Playplus

16 / 21

A Farm 2021: Dynho Alves gives a dance show at the party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Liziane cries at the party

17 / 21

The Farm 2021: Liziane cries at the party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Triple Seal of Peoas

18 / 21

The Farm 2021: Triple Seal of Peas

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Rico says he is angry with scenes by Nego do Borel

19 / 21

The Farm 2021: Rico says he is disgusted with scenes by Nego do Borel

Play/Playplus

2021 Farm: Nego do Borel cries in celebration

20 / 21

The Farm 2021: Nego do Borel cries in celebration

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Nego do Borel loses teeth in celebration

21 / 21

The Farm 2021: Nego do Borel loses teeth in celebration

Play/Playplus

