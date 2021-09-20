Day, Bil and Tiago participate in the first Fire Trial

Today, the first Fire Test of this edition of A Fazenda takes place and the lucky ones have already been chosen: Dayane, Bil and Tiago.

The chosen ones were determined through balls hidden in the ‘Roulette Caipira’. They had gold and gray balls, and whoever took the gold one guaranteed their place in the test.

Adriane Galisteu announced the power of the Trial of Fire just before the toss, and the winner will be able to exchange two pawns from the stall for two pawns from the headquarters.

Day was the first to choose a number and was soon drawn. In a conversation with Karina, the girl explained that 7 is her lucky number, as she was born on the 27th and her daughter on the 17th.

Bil also said that the dynamic recalled BBB21’s ‘Bate e Volta’, where he saved himself by choosing number 6. This time, the ex-BBB bet on number 2 and revealed that he had been thinking about this number for days.

Tiago also hit the jackpot by betting on the number 20.

The Farm 13: Kevin and Chris rocks the first reality party

