Day, Bil and Tiago participate in the first Fire Trial

Today, the first Fire Test of this edition of A Fazenda takes place and the lucky ones have already been chosen: Dayane, Bil and Tiago.
The chosen ones were determined through balls hidden in the ‘Roulette Caipira’. They had gold and gray balls, and whoever took the gold one guaranteed their place in the test.
Adriane Galisteu announced the power of the Trial of Fire just before the toss, and the winner will be able to exchange two pawns from the stall for two pawns from the headquarters.
Day was the first to choose a number and was soon drawn. In a conversation with Karina, the girl explained that 7 is her lucky number, as she was born on the 27th and her daughter on the 17th.
Bil also said that the dynamic recalled BBB21’s ‘Bate e Volta’, where he saved himself by choosing number 6. This time, the ex-BBB bet on number 2 and revealed that he had been thinking about this number for days.
Tiago also hit the jackpot by betting on the number 20.
The Farm 13: Kevin and Chris rocks the first reality party
A Fazenda 2021: Decoration of the first party in A Fazenda 13
The Farm 2021: Aline and Medrado give a kiss
The Farm 2021: Outdoor party area
A Fazenda 2021: Nego do Borel enjoying the first party of the reality show
The Farm 2021: Pedestrians enjoying drinks from the first party
The Farm 2021: Dance floor of the first party
The Farm 2021: Peões in the first party of the reality
The Farm 2021: Kevin Chris performs at the first party
The Farm 2021: Kevin Chris performs at the first party
Farm 2021: Sthe Matos makes enough to complete the team
The Farm 2021: People Enjoy Drinks
The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco enjoying party
The Farm 2021: Sthé arrived enjoying the party
The Farm 2021: Mileide at the first reality party
A Farm 2021: Dynho Alves gives a dance show at the party
A Farm 2021: Dynho Alves gives a dance show at the party
The Farm 2021: Liziane cries at the party
The Farm 2021: Triple Seal of Peas
The Farm 2021: Rico says he is disgusted with scenes by Nego do Borel
The Farm 2021: Nego do Borel cries in celebration
The Farm 2021: Nego do Borel loses teeth in celebration
