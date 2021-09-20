Death Stranding Director’s Cut – PlayStation 5 Version Contents • Eurogamer.com

Death Stranding Director’s Cut was announced with due fanfare and certainly made the desired impact. Announced at Summer Game Fest 2021 through an intriguing video where you can see Sam Porter Bridges in a warehouse, in everything very similar to the characteristic environment of Metal Gear Solid, playing with a crate and even the peculiar entrance of the mouse to an air duct. This presentation hinted at something connected to Hideo Kojima’s late original work, but it quickly became clear that it was just a stab. This was the way found by Kojima to present the definitive version of his original work, we have a version with the introduction of novelties that give it an improved status and, above all, more appealing to a much wider audience, or to those who loved the original and want to carry over their entire progression and give continuity to it.

What’s New in Death Stranding Director’s Cut:

We can start with what’s new in this new version by referencing the two purchase options on PlayStation Store. We have the Standard Edition which only includes the game, and the most complete version which is the Digital Deluxe Edition with lots of extras.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut Standard Edition:

Death Stranding Director’s Cut game

Death Stranding Director’s Cut Deluxe Digital Edition:

Death Stranding Director’s Cut game

New colors for the costume used in the game

New colors for electric gloves

New BB Drive Capsule Options

New in-game backpack badges

Mini art book + soundtrack

avatar set

The improvements in the PlayStation 5 version:

This PlayStation 5 version is in fact the definitive version, both visually and soundly and in terms of its contents. Performance improvements such as image quality and the implementation of Sony’s console 3D audio capabilities were added. In terms of new content, we have an expanded narrative, with a new area to explore that lets us know a little more than the events that the original gave us to know. There’s a Director’s Cut here that provides a more comprehensive approach while providing a more engaging and intuitive experience for the player.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut PlayStation 5: Features

Remastered for PlayStation 5, allowing for more advanced combat where a competitive ranking system is included.

More weapons and vehicles, face new enemies and explore new locations with additional missions and mini-games.

Expanded narrative, with new discoveries and an expanded area.

More elaborate social links system.

DualSense lets you feel all the effects of the environment through its haptic feedback.

Customizable adaptive triggers that allow you to feel different degrees of resistance.

Three-dimensional sound through 3D headphones.

SSD allows high loading speeds, almost instantaneous.

Two picture modes, 4K performance and 4K quality.

New picture option in widescreen mode, 21:9.

This version has all the contents of the original, but improved in essential points. It promises improved gameplay, achieved and enabled through the capabilities of PlayStation 5, from DualSense haptics to 3D audio. With technical improvements and additions of mechanisms and tools, Kojima Productions promises greater speed in progression and consequently reach and please a wider range of players, with a significant improvement in the understanding of mechanics and additions that Director’s Cut has to offer.

It’s September 24th that you’ll be able to play Death Stranding Director’s Cut and experience firsthand whether PlayStation 5’s capabilities have shaped and given it a fresher image, accompanied by superior performance and image clarity achieved only and only through the new Sony console hardware. Dive into this world created by master Hideo Kojima for the first time, or revisit it for the second time through this version that calls itself the ultimate vision of its creator.