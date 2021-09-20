Deaths: Wrote his story in Brazilian and European basketball – 09/19/2021 – Daily life

Not only her height of 1.89 m and her talent made former four-time national basketball champion Geisa Oliveira a giant on and off the court.

“Geisa was a very committed and dedicated girl when representing a team. She has always been loved by everyone and this is difficult in the middle”, says Ricardo Molina, president of the LBF (Women’s Basketball League), organization for which the athlete served as official representative of games.

The ex-pivot was constantly praised for her ease of relating to everyone. Despite her strong personality, which is common in sports, recalls Molina, she was simple, humble, kind and pleasant.

“To assemble a team, we studied some names and Geisa’s was not rejected. An involved athlete, committed and excellent to socialize in a group. It will be sorely missed. I had the opportunity to work with her as a player in Americana and as a representative in the LBF. A good person who leaves us”, says Molina.

Geisa died on September 17, aged 42, after suffering a cardiopulmonary arrest in Campinas (93 km from SP), where he lived. She was three months pregnant with her first child.

The tragedy caused a commotion among friends, who used social media to honor her. This was the case of player Clarissa dos Santos, on Instagram. “Geisa was more than a multi-champion athlete, she was a woman who was always much admired by us, who hugged us hard, made friends and left good memories wherever she went”, says part of the text.

From the state of São Paulo, the athlete began her career at age 12, at Clube de Regatas Tietê (in the north of São Paulo). In Campinas, he made the base at Ponte Preta and Microcamp.

According to the LBF, Geisa was champion twice with the cast of Americana, once with Vasco-RJ and the other with Ourinhos-SP.

In addition to wearing the Brazilian national team jersey, for years he played in European basketball, with spells in Spain, Italy and Hungary. He returned to the country in 2012 and competed in the LBF the following year for São José dos Campos.

After retirement, she played in master and university championships, having been champion of the Brazilian University Games in 2017 by the Unip-SP team. Geisa leaves her husband.

