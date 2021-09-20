Decisions by Fomc and Copom, Bolsonaro at the UN: what to monitor this week

SAO PAULO – After new days quite troubled for the Ibovespa, which closed in its third week in a row, the next few days will be intense for the financial market.

On the economic agenda, the main focus is on monetary policy decisions in Brazil and the United States, both taking place next Wednesday (22). During the week, there will also be meetings of the Central Banks of England and Japan.

At 3:00 pm (GMT) on Wednesday, the US Federal Open Market Committee (Fomc) will release its monetary policy decision. The expectation is for interest rates to be maintained at 0% to 0.25%, but with attention turning to signals about the pace of reduction of the asset purchase program by the monetary authority, which is currently around US$ 120 billion a month.

In BBI’s assessment, the Fed should maintain its view of temporary inflation and that the economic recovery is not complete, which supports the expectation of a gradual withdrawal of stimulus, which should start at the end of this year. US consumer inflation came in below expectations and strengthened the view that the policy would remain accommodative for longer. Last Thursday, however, retail sales came in strong, putting back on the table the hypothesis of a more imminent tightening.

Following the Fed’s statement, at 3:30 pm, Jerome Powell, chairman of the monetary authority, will speak, which will be closely watched by investors.

After the market closes, at 6:30 pm, the interest decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank of Brazil will be announced, which should keep pace and raise the Selic to 6.25%, by 1 percentage point . The bet of a rise of this magnitude gained strength after recent statements by Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank, stating that the Selic will be taken where necessary, but that the BC will not take into account “high frequency data”.

It is worth noting that the curve for futures contracts even priced higher than 1.25pp after the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA) surpassed August estimates and given the political tension generated by the 7th of September.

Regarding inflation, on Friday (24), the IPCA-15 of September will be released, with an estimate, according to Bloomberg consensus, of acceleration to 1.03%, in the monthly comparison, and 9.94% in the annual comparison. “The IPCA 15 should have pressured cores, household food inflation will remain high, reflecting pressure on the wholesale of previous months and fuels are still another focus of pressure”, points out Bradesco’s economic analysis team.

On Friday, the Central Bank will also release data on external accounts for August, while the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) defines the energy banner for October.

Before that, on Monday (20), the second September preview of the IGP-M will be released by the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV), which is expected to slow down, reflecting less pressure from agricultural and iron ore prices.

In the commodities market, investors continue to monitor the performance of iron ore, with a sharp drop in the last week with the measures taken by China to restrict the steel sector, which has affected the shares of Vale (VALE3) and steelmakers on the Stock Exchange Brazilian.

Still highlighted in the international news, next week, the preliminary versions of the PMI indices for the euro zone and the United Kingdom for September will be released, with the publications focusing mainly on the morning of next Thursday (23).

IOF, court orders and Bolsonaro at the UN

Returning to domestic news, the new IOF rates announced by the government will be valid from the next Monday until December 31, 2021. The objective is to raise R$ 2.14 billion to finance the program, renamed Auxílio Brasil, until the end this year. According to the Ministry of Economy, in 2022, the source of funds will come from the income tax on profits and dividends, under discussion in the Senate.

“Market analysts saw the option as more acceptable than a ceiling burst, but still negative because it highlights the government’s fiscal difficulty and the effect of the higher tax on activity. On the other hand, the credit crunch helps consolidate the bet on maintaining the rate of interest by the Copom”, highlights an analysis by Bloomberg.

Investors also monitor developments on the issue of court orders, after the Senate Constitution and Justice Committee approved the admissibility of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) with 32 votes in favor and 26 against.

The government defends that the text be sent directly to the plenary of the House, without going through a special commission, said the leader of the government in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros, in an interview on Wednesday. The administrative reform will have a third opinion, after new changes. With that, the special commission postponed the vote on the proposal.

Also highlighted, next Tuesday, president Jair Bolsonaro will make a speech at the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN), from 9 am.

Last Friday (17), during the launch of an environmental project in the interior of Minas Gerais, the president stated that he will bring “truths” about Brazil during his speech. “I will be going to the UN, participating in the opening speech of that event. We will have truths, the reality of what our Brazil is and what we truly represent to the world”, he said.

business news

In corporate news, Totvs (TOTS3) and Vamos (VAMO3) set the price per share in their subsequent offers on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively. HB Saúde Group shareholders meet on Thursday to deliberate on acquisition proposals made by SulAmérica (SULA11) and Hapvida (HAPV3) by the company.

On Monday, the shares of Cia. Hering (HGTX3) were no longer traded after approval of a business combination with Grupo Soma (SOMA3). Check out more highlights from the corporate radar by clicking here.

(with Bloomberg)

