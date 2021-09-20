Depressed, Pharaoh drowns sorrows in drink after Kamesha’s betrayal · TV News

Sheshi (Fernando Pavão) will indulge in alcoholism because he believes Kamesha (Kizi Vaz) has something to do with the death of Amarilis (Marianna Alexandre) in Genesis. Pharaoh cannot bear to deal with the exile of the second wife and will seek solace in bottles.

The sovereign will deal with the loss of the beloved next thursday (23) . After Amarilis’ mummification, Potiphar (Val Perré) shared his suspicions with Sheshi. The general will tell Pharaoh that Amarilis found a sparrow feather and a suspicious papyrus in Kamesha’s things.

The objects refer to Apepi (undisclosed actor). The man was the ancient pharaoh of Egypt and dethroned by Sheshi. Thus, the character played by Val Perré will conclude that Kamesha killed Amarilis before she told her brother about her discovery.

The character played by Fernando Pavão will decide to confront Kamesha and punish her with an exile in Nubia. But even with the belief that the love of his life killed his sister, the sovereign will not deal well with the absence.

Sheshi will immerse himself in drink and spend his days accompanied by concubines and bottles. At one of the celebrations, he will demand that Potiphar join him in the revelry and will end up being carried by his subjects to his room.

“We have to do the same thing tomorrow. It was fun, wasn’t it? Tomorrow the dance will be better…”, the drunk will say, between sobs, unable to clearly recognize Potiphar and Teruel (Amauri de Oliveira).

Pharaoh will quickly sleep in his bed, and the servants will exchange a few words with each other. “I’m impressed to see the pharaoh like that”, will say the character played by Amauri de Oliveira.

The commander will agree and ask the subordinate to remain silent about everything he has seen: “Absolutely no one can know about this. Nobody, did you hear?” he will demand, worried.

Sheshi will miss Kamesha

Week Summary

Monday, 9/20 (Chapter 176)

Sheshi has a sad farewell. Joseph receives an offer from Potiphar, while Pharaoh pressures the eunuch. Judah meets Muriel.

Tuesday, September 21 (Chapter 177)

Kamesha tries to explain herself to Pharaoh. A party shakes the palace. Joseph is surprised by Asenate. Sheshi suffers from Kamesha’s attitude.

Wednesday, 9/22 (Chapter 178)

Muriel and Judah get even closer. Neferíades is surprised by Joseph’s words and has a dream about him. Shareder and Atarum perform their tasks in the palace.

Thursday, 9/23 (Chapter 179)

Joseph is finally alone with Asenate. Judah feels the impact of Muriel’s words. Sheshi drowns his sorrows in drink.

Friday, 9/24 (Chapter 180)

Judah finds Israel again. Shetep supports the pharaoh. Years later, Nepheriades watches Joseph in the palace pool.

