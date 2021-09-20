‘Depression is a controllable and reversible condition’, says psychiatrist – Saúde

The treatment of depression has two main aspects, with and without medication. Experts point out that the best results come from the combination of the two lines, that is, medications that alleviate symptoms and cure, in addition to psychotherapy, for example. “Depression is treatable. It is a controllable and reversible condition. The elderly improve a lot with proper treatment”, says psychiatrist Julia Loureiro, specialist in psychogeriatrics and member of the Interdisciplinary Service of Neuromodulation of the Psychiatry Institute of Hospital das Clínicas.

Antidepressants are the mainstay of treatment and bring benefits to patients, as explained by Christiane Machado Santana, Scientific Director of the Brazilian Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology (SBGG). But it takes a caveat. “Some medications are inappropriate for use in the elderly because they affect memory, cause a lot of sleepiness and cause falls. It is necessary to master this knowledge in the therapeutic choice and this is not always taken into account by non-geriatricians”, he assesses.

The treatment of depression is surrounded by myths, as explained by Carlos Cais, a collaborating professor at the Department of Medical Psychology and Psychiatry at the Faculty of Medical Sciences at Unicamp and a doctor in suicide prevention. It is necessary to overcome them.

“Depression is underdiagnosed. Elderly people attend doctors, but these windows of opportunity are not well used due to some myths that must be fought with information. The first is the idea that seniors are saddened. This is not true”, he assesses. “Depression is not part of aging”, completes psychiatrist Lucas FB Mella, from Unicamp.

The expert points out that depression can also be the first symptom of neurodegenerative and cerebrovascular diseases. “About 5 to 7 years before the motor symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease, the first depressive symptoms appear. They come first. Diagnosing depression is not enough. It is necessary to investigate what may be contributing to depression in the elderly”, he defends.

Non-pharmacological options include psychotherapy in its most diverse modalities. Therapy seeks to work emotional issues through dialogue. Other options are in alternative medicine such as acupuncture, meditation and art therapy. “In recent years, it is possible to notice the increase in demand for music therapy, which works a lot with the elderly”, explains Daniella Cury, a psychologist and psychoanalyst specializing in aging and sexuality. “Music reaches areas of the brain linked to the most primitive emotions. With that, it helps the person to talk about their conflicts and their history”.

In severe cases that do not respond to medications, Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT), a technique that uses electroshock to induce seizures in patients, brings more immediate results, in the opinion of Christiane Machado Santana, from SBGG.