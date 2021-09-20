Monique Mello – 14:09 | Updated on 09/19/2021 2:11 PM



Nurse chains herself to the bars of Casa Rosada, Argentina Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

In another sad episode of the crisis in Argentina, a nurse chains herself at the gate of the Casa Rosada, seat of the country’s presidency, in Buenos Aires, asking to be arrested. She has not committed any crime, but she needs to eat and believes that only in prison will she have this right.

– Arrest me! What do you want? That I rob a bank? I want to eat! – the woman shouted to the police and security guards who were trying to contain her.

The nurse says that she is diabetic and, in prison, in addition to food, she would receive the medication she needs. In desperation, she also complains that her years in the profession have not helped her to have better financial conditions.

– I’ve been studying nursing since I was 20 years old. Study, study and study. I work in the ICU, save lives, your [do policial] and that of anyone who is shot. I’ve seen police officers and saved their lives. I helped bring life to the world. Arrest me and tonight I’ll eat,” he said.

🇦🇷ARGENTINA | Sad! A nurse chains herself to the railing of the Casa Rosada and asks to be arrested so that she can receive medicine, food and feed her children.#SocialismMata pic.twitter.com/YeDwPrFnvU — Maria Laura Assis (@MLauraAssis) September 18, 2021

President Alberto Fernández suffered a hard defeat in the primary elections last Sunday (12), which demonstrated the growing discontent with the direction of the government in recent months: inflation, unemployment and the relationship with the International Monetary Fund [FMI]. These issues arouse the anger of the people, who have been living the reflexes of a recession in the country for three and a half years.

Follow us on our networks!

Receive news

on your mobile!

If you found an error in this text, please fill in the fields below. Your message and page link will be automatically sent to Pleno.News, which will check the information.

The author of the message, not Pleno.News, is responsible for the comment.