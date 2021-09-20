Despite the heat, liquor vendors at the Hippie Fair lament bad sales – General

Merchants at the Feira Hippie de Belo Horizonte, a traditional shopping center on Avenida Afonso Pena, lamented the poor sale of drinks this Sunday (19/9). For many, the lower than expected revenue is linked to the low number of visitors to the place due to the hot and dry weather.

The experience of Mrcia Santana Linhares de Carvalho in the matter proves the bad sale. She has been at the Hippie Fair for about 30 years.

“(Sales) are holding up. Inside the fair, before the pandemic, they were much better. The relative sales quantity, because we have a very large variety (of products). People didn’t come today because of the excessive heat. A lot of people go to the club, look for a swimming pool”, he says.

Mrcia still had to turn to work this Sunday. She was the victim of a theft, which forced her to move to a police station. According to the merchant, the thief took her cell phone and withdrew money from her checking account.

At Afonso Pena on Sundays for 20 years, Floripes Bernardes da Silva, 75, follows his colleague’s analysis. “The sale has already been much better. Today, in this heat, I thought I would sell more. But we sold less because of the low volume of people. But it’s good. Better little than nothing. I sell at most 150 units of water, but today I only sold 84. Last Sunday, I sold almost twice as much”, he reckons.

For Emerlina Eugnia Costa, 61, the drop in sales is linked to the financial crisis that Brazil is going through. The high number of unemployed hinders sales.

“In this pandemic right now, I’m selling at most 60 (bottles of water). People are struggling with money. They are buying, but much less than before. This heat helped a little, because it is very dry”, says the street vendor, who has worked at the fair for 25 years.

other side of the coin

If there were merchants complaining about sales, there are those who took advantage of the heat to improve the cash register a little. For 15 years at the fair, Reginaldo de Abreu, 48, only sold coconut because the stock of the fruit ran out.

“This heat has come from three consecutive Sundays. The sale exceeded expectations, thankfully. Amazingly, the excess heat gets in the way a little, but today was good. I sold about 500 coconuts”, he says.

With nearly two decades of trade at Hippie, Gisele Bernardo da Silva, 44, said she managed to reduce part of the damage caused by the pandemic during September.

“This month of September I sold much more than in previous months. It was exceptional. By Sunday, I usually sell five packs of water, with 12 bottles each (60 units in total). Today, I sold about 10 packages, about 120 bottles. Not today (has something to complain about). Yes, it did sell well”, he analyzes.

heat continues

According to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), the temperature should remain above 30°C in all mining regions on Monday (20/9).

On the other hand, “the intensification of oceanic moisture transport will bring a slight improvement in the heat and moisture indices in the east-central portion of the state”.

Even so, in the Northwest, North, Central, Tringulo, Alto Paranaba and Sul de Minas regions, the relative humidity should be between 30% and 20%. In the North, Alto Paranaba and Tringulo, the index must remain below 20%.

In Greater Belo Horizonte, the forecast for Inmet is at a maximum around 33 degrees, a slight decline in relation to the previous days. The minimum is between 14 and 16°C.