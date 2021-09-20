Did you see? Without exporting to China, beef prices could plummet in Brazil

The price of live cattle has registered a drop in the main producing regions of Brazil in the first half of September. According to the analyst at Safras & Mercado, Fernando Iglesias, the drop in prices is still related to the atypical case of cow disease recently registered in two Brazilian states.

5th Saudi Arabia bans the import of five meatpackers from Brazil

Saudi Arabia suspended beef imports from five Brazilian slaughterhouses after the South American country detected two atypical cases of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), a disease known as ‘mad cow disease’. Learn more here.

4th What is the percentage of genetic transfer from a breeder bull to the calf?

In the painting Giro do Boi Responde, which aired last Friday, the 10th, zootechnician Ricardo Abreu, development manager for ABCZ, the Brazilian Association of Zebu Breeders, attended to a viewer of Patos, in Paraíba. Understand, here.

3rd What is the right way to use Capiaçu grass in cattle feed?

Participating in the Giro do Boi, agronomist Wagner Pires, a postgraduate in pastures at Esalq-USP and consultant for the Livestock Circuit, answered the doubts of at least five producers from different regions of Brazil about the use of Capiaçu in the diet of cattle. See the full explanation here.

2nd Pause in concerts during pandemic awakened “cattleman side” of Jads & Jadson

In a live interview with Giro do Boi, artists recalled their childhood in the countryside, the struggle to achieve success in music and the return to their roots in the countryside. Check out.

1st Without exporting to China, beef prices could plummet in Brazil, says analyst

“After confirming these two cases, China suspended beef exports to Brazil. This created chaos for the market, causing prices to fall in São Paulo and in the Midwest”. Check out the full analysis here.