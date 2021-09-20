Diego Hypolito is embarrassed at ‘Show dos Famosos’ and gets scolded by Boninho | celebrities

Instagram Diego Hypolito becomes a joke at the Show dos Famosos and takes Boninho’s ear tugged

Gymnast Diego Hypolito participated in the Show of the Famous this Sunday (19) and became a joke on the internet.

The former athlete turned into country singer Gusttavo Lima for the presentation, but he didn’t please the viewers and took a tug on the ear from television director Boninho.

“I loved your presentation and your first moment. You surprised me by singing. We do some research, and I’ll be really boring. There’s something your coach, who worked with you, should have taught you. He sings with his left hand. He doesn’t sing with his right hand,” pointed out the director.

Diego explained that he knew the detail, but he did it on purpose. “Then I’ll be boring. 9.7. Sing with your left hand!”, replied Boninho.

On Twitter, the gymnast became a joke among internet users. “Guys Diego Hypolito……my father. Doesn’t he have a friend?”, commented a user of the social network. “The shame of diego Hypolito at the Show dos Famosos… Pardon Gusttavo Lima for this disaster,” said another. “Diego is that typical case in which we look and think ‘people, didn’t you have a friend to let you know?'”, he added one more.

Actor Robson Nunes, who honored samba dancer Arlindo Cruz, and actress Mariana Rios, who honored singer Lady Gaga, also participated in the program.