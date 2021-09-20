Diego Hypolito pays a mockery and takes Boninho’s ear tugged at Show dos Famosos · TV News

Diego Hypolito turned into Gusttavo Lima, paid an embarrassment at the Show of the Famous and became a joke on social networks this Sunday (19th). The former gymnast also ended up getting a tug on the ear from JB Oliveira, the Boninho. “I’ll be boring, grade 9.7,” said the judge, complaining that he was not completely faithful to the honoree.

On the third day of the Show dos Famosos performances, Hypolito was given the mission to imitate the owner of the famous hit with the chorus “tchê cherere cheche, Gusttavo Lima and voce”, but ended up displeasing viewers and got a slight scolding from Globo’s artistic director .

“I loved your presentation and your first moment. You surprised me by singing. We’ll do some research, and I’ll be really boring. There’s something that your coach, who worked for you, should [ter ensinado]. He [Gusttavo Lima] sings with his left hand. He doesn’t sing with his right hand,” warned the Big Brother Brasil boss.

“I knew that, but the problem is that as it was so new, I did it on purpose with my right hand,” explained the former athlete. “Then I’ll be boring. [Nota] 9.7. Sings with your left hand!”, pointed out the husband of Ana Furtado.

On Twitter, netizens didn’t forgive Diego Hypolito’s performance, which became a joke in some comments. “Diego is that typical case in which we look and think: ‘Guys, didn’t you have a friend to tell you?'” questioned a profile identified only as Dom Henrique.

See an excerpt from Diego Hypolito’s presentation:

The second tribute of the night at #ShowDosFamosos went to Gusttavo Lima with the presentation of Diego Hypólito! And this presentation on the stage of @sunday that was all, right?! #Sundaypic.twitter.com/gAL1hewFvK — Gshow in 🏠 (@gshow) September 19, 2021

Check out some reactions on Twitter:

watching the performance of diego hypolito by gusttavo lima pic.twitter.com/qTuXu8xsAi — Matheus (@matheusbss) September 19, 2021

Cupcake giving 9.7 to Robson who was great and to Diego who was terrible, he got lost in character #ShowDosFamosospic.twitter.com/YUGtZKNdpU — mari (@run_mari_run) September 19, 2021

Gusttavo Lima watching this marmot #ShowDosFamosospic.twitter.com/Ttz4zHipw3 — RAPHAEL WITH PH (@comments_rapha) September 19, 2021

Diego is that typical case in which we look and think “people, didn’t you have a friend to let you know?” #ShowDosFamosos#Sundaypic.twitter.com/ZKNzD4MUGW — Dom Henrique (@DomHenryque) September 19, 2021

diego hypolito sang just like gusttavo lima, as bad as —y. 🦋|| 📖: caraval // mbdg (@itimalialuan) September 19, 2021

People Diego Hypolito……my father. Doesn’t he have a friend? — Olympic Nation ᶜʳᶠ ⚽🏳️‍🌈🔴⚫ (@espobola21) September 19, 2021

How embarrassing for Diego Hypólito in #ShowDosFamosos… Forgiveness @Gusttavo Lima for this disaster — El Vittao 👑👑👑 (@ElVittao) September 19, 2021