Disallowed goal and unmarked penalty: VAR’s performance in Vasco x Cruzeiro

VAR images showed Gabriel Pec’s hand touch (Photo: Reproduction)

The VAR was heavily triggered in the game between Vasco e Cruzeiro, this Sunday, in So Janurio, Rio de Janeiro, for the 25th round of Series B. Two moves analyzed by Rodolfo Toski Marques, responsible for the video booth, influenced the tie for 1 to 1.

At 15 minutes into the second half, referee Andr Luiz de Freitas Castro was alerted by Toski Marques about a possible penalty kick by Marquinhos Gabriel on Adriano. The replay showed the Vasco midfielder “embracing” the Cruzeiro defensive midfielder.

In the opinion of Sandro Meira Ricci, commentator for Central do Apito on TV Globo, the penalty should have been called. However, Andr Luiz de Freitas Castro was instructed to continue the match.

In the 47th minute, Vasco fitted a counterattack with Gabriel Pec, who beat Ramon and played towards Daniel Amorim. The center forward broke free of the celestial marking and filled the foot at Fbio’s exit.

The VAR reviewed the play, checked Gabriel Pec’s right hand touch and scored a foul for Cruzeiro. In the sequence, the team from Minas Gerais got a corner and left everything the same at 49, in a submission by Ramon after the launch of Rafael Sobis and a deflection by Felipe Augusto. Overall, the Cariocas dominated the actions in the first half, and the miners pressed in the second. According to SofaScore, Fox had a slight advantage in ball possession: 51% to 49%. The cross-maltino scored one more submission: 10 to 9.

The result in the opening of the 25th round made Vasco reach 34 points, in ninth position, while Cruzeiro remained in 13th, with 31. Both clubs are far from the G4, which has CRB in 4th place, with 41.