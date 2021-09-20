Dodging the rule that requires proof of vaccination in restaurants, Bolsonaro eats pizza on the sidewalk in NY

NEW YORK — President Jair Bolsonaro left his hotel in New York this Sunday night with part of the delegation accompanying him on the official trip to eat at a nearby pizzeria, according to some of those who accompanied him on the “dinner”.

In an informal conversation with journalists in the lobby of the hotel where the Brazilian delegation is staying to participate in the UN General Assembly, some of the ministers who accompany Bolsonaro on the official trip, such as Chancellor Carlos Alberto França, and Environment Minister Joaquim Álvaro Pereira Leite, said they had accompanied the president to a pizzeria 500 meters away, which they covered on foot.

The ministers of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres, would also have accompanied the president; the President’s Institutional Security Office, Augusto Heleno; the General Secretariat of the Presidency, Luiz Eduardo Ramos; and the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães, among others. The Minister of Tourism, Gilson Machado Neto, posted a photo with part of the group in front of the pizzeria on his Instagram profile. Advisors allegedly brought pizzas to some of the delegation’s members who remained at the hotel.

This is not the first time the president has opted for a more informal meal on an international trip. But this Sunday’s choice draws special attention given the recent controversy surrounding Bolsonaro’s refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and the rules that require presentation of proof of immunization to access a number of establishments in New York City.

The pizzeria chosen by Bolsonaro does not have indoor tables. Customers place orders at the counter and pick up products for travel. The group of Brazilian authorities decided to eat standing up on the sidewalk. If they chose to eat inside a restaurant, they would be subject to the rules of the municipal decree that regulates the issue in the city.

Earlier, a small group of protesters was waiting for the presidential entourage in front of the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel, where the Brazilian delegation is staying, when the press office informed, shortly before 7:00 pm, Brasília time, that the president was already in your room.

Protesters protest against President Jair Bolsonaro’s presence at the UN Photo: Pedro Moreira

Holding banners in Portuguese in English with the words “Stop Bolsonaro”, “You are not welcome here”, “Outside Bolsonaro, out of the military”, “Brazil, indigenous land”, the about ten people, mostly Brazilians, also wore a microphone to shout slogans against the representative.

Activist Natália de Campos, who has lived in the US for twenty years and is part of the Defend Democracy in Brazil Committee, said the intention is to alert the world to issues that are being attacked by the Brazilian government, such as human rights, indigenous, black and labor rights.

She also recalled the fact that Bolsonaro had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

— It is absurd for him not to be vaccinated, participating in meetings in closed places, threatening the safety of employees, diplomats, delegations, not caring about the directives of the city and other organizations that are part of the event.

Bolsonaro’s first agenda will be this Monday, when the president will have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson. Afterwards, he will participate in a reception offered by the Brazilian ambassador to the UN.

On Tuesday, Bolsonaro will deliver the opening speech of the 76th General Assembly, traditionally given by Brazil since 1955. On Friday, the president told supporters that he intends to present in his speech the “reality of what our Brazil is” and promised “truths” on his trip to the United States. The meetings with the Polish president and the UN secretary general are scheduled for before the speech.

The official theme of the UN meeting is: “Building resilience through hope — to recover from Covid-19, rebuild sustainability, respond to the planet’s needs, respect people’s rights and revitalize the United Nations.”

During a broadcast on his social networks on Thursday, the president anticipated that he would address in his speech the issue of the timeframe for the demarcation of indigenous lands. The matter is under discussion at the Federal Supreme Court (STF), which, last Wednesday, interrupted the judgment of the matter after a request for a review by Minister Alexandre de Moraes.