Double Vini Junior-Benzema accounts for almost 70% of Real’s goals this season; Ancelotti praises | spanish football

The former Flamengo striker has scored five goals (in addition to five assists), while Benzema scored six times (and made four passes for goal). In other words, 11 of the 16 goals in the season so far have come out of the duo’s feet.

Vini Jr and Benzema decide in the end, and Real Madrid beats Valencia in comeback

– Vini and Benzema are playing very well with good combinations. We know they are very dangerous – said Ancelotti after the match held at the Mestalla stadium (watch below an excerpt of the interview).

With the victory achieved thanks to the brilliance of the Vini-Benzema duo, Real Madrid reached 23 games without knowing what it’s like to lose at Espanyol. And, in the last 30 games played, most of them with the Franco-Brazilian partnership, there were 21 wins, eight draws and only one defeat.

– I am very happy. Real Madrid never give up. I was convinced that we would turn around – said Vini Junior (watch below), who was voted Real Madrid’s best player in August.

Real Madrid returns to the field next Wednesday to face Mallorca. The ge will follow the duel for La Liga in real time from 5 pm (GMT).