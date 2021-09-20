Dry climate punishes the health of Brasilians

posted on 09/20/2021 06:00



At this time of year, when drought is predominant, cases of virus are common in the population of the Federal District. Hemerson Luz, a physician specializing in infectious diseases, explains that time dries out the nasal mucosa and facilitates the appearance of some pathologies, such as allergies and bronchitis crises. Also, flu and colds increase, as they are easier to be transmitted. “The cold virus, when it reaches the mucosa, and it is dry or irritated, it is more difficult to have a local defense”, he points out.

Hemerson explains that with dry weather, there is less dispersion of dust and pollutants, which are more concentrated in the atmosphere. This can cause irritation to the airways, causing people to have rhinitis. However, this condition can worsen and progress to more severe cases, such as bronchitis.

The initial symptoms are the most common ones, which today can be confused with the new coronavirus. Runny nose, sore throat and headache are among the most recurrent complaints. But you need to be alert, because these symptoms can be signs of dangerous illnesses like pneumonia or sinusitis. If the fever persists for more than 48 hours, or if the nasal passages are compromised by some secretion, a worsening in the condition may have occurred.

In addition to headaches and fever, if tiredness or fatigue are found, the recommendation is to seek the nearest emergency room. The doctor also points out that it is common during this period, with drops in temperature, for people to drink less water, causing dehydration. Dryness, he warns, affects more children and the elderly.

For little Laís Neves, 2 years old, the situation was slightly serious. The mother Flávia Neves, 36, says that her daughter had to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for complications resulting from a virus. “She was diagnosed with bronchiolitis and had to be hospitalized for nine days. She was using oxygen in the ICU through a device called a high-flow catheter”, she explains.

Flávia realized that her daughter needed to be hospitalized when the symptoms persisted over the days. According to her, it all started with mild flu-like symptoms, but evolved with worsening respiratory conditions. “First came the runny nose, then cough and fever. Right after that, on the third day, we noticed a significant shortness of breath and took her to the hospital”, she says. Despite the scare, Laís was discharged and is now home. The mother says that the daughter is still monitored by a pulmonologist and also uses a pump to improve breathing and prevent future crises.

The pedagogy student, Leonardo Pereira, 22, had to deal with some of the complications listed by the infectious disease specialist. “I had a virus in the last few days and the feeling is horrible. Nose very congested at first, then absurdly dry. Dry cough and gigantic discomfort in the body. These symptoms made me feel discouraged”, he says. According to him, whenever there is any sudden change in the climate, especially in the heat, symptoms soon appear.

The young person always has the same complaints at this time of year, even suffering from constant nosebleeds. Besides him, his father and brother also had episodes of virus. To get rid of the pain, Leonardo highlights that he always uses homemade options to help his recovery. “I always try to use solutions like teas and drink plenty of water. It usually helps a lot to fight the symptoms”, he concludes.

* Intern under the supervision of Ana Luisa Araujo

Tips

How to take care of yourself in a dry climate

» Keep the environment airy;

» Drink lots of water;

» Wash your nose with a saline solution;

» Change bed linen at least twice a week;

» Avoid sweeping the house, choose to clean with a wet cloth;

» If so, use an air humidifier. If not, wet a bath towel and place it near the bed. If you are an adult, it can be a bucket of water (do not put it in the children’s room, as there is a risk of drowning).

Red alert for low humidity

The low humidity in the Federal District has intensified in recent days. This weekend, the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) issued two red alerts, one on Saturday and another on Sunday, after records of relative humidity below 12%. The warning, which represents a great danger to health, aims to draw the population’s attention to care during this drier period.

The meteorologist at Inmet Francisco de Assis Diniz says that for this week, the climate should remain very dry and hot. “Humidity should vary around 15% to 10%, with high temperatures of 33°C to 35°C”, pointed out the expert. According to him, there is the possibility of new red alerts in the coming days. “This most critical state is a harbinger of rains, which are expected to start on Friday (24/9),” Assis pointed out.

With humidity ranging below 15%, fire hazards increase. For this reason, security agencies in the Federal District reinforce the importance of not setting fire to bushes or burning garbage in green areas. Regarding health, it is recommended to drink plenty of fluids during the day. The use of light clothing and placing water basins in the environments at home can help alleviate the discomfort caused by the weather.