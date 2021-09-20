Ebola virus can be reactivated in survivors years after infection, says study – 09/19/2021 – Balance and Health

People who survive Ebola during an epidemic can relapse and trigger outbreaks for at least five years after infection, a study suggests.

“We clearly demonstrate that, even after almost five years (…), new epidemics can arise through transmission by infected humans during a previous epidemic”, revealed a study published last Wednesday (15) in the scientific journal Nature .

The authors arrived at this hypothesis after analyzing virus samples taken from 12 patients infected during the last epidemic this year in Guinea.

That epidemic ended in June and left six dead. The figure is low considering that the disease is relatively low contagious, but very lethal.

The epidemic of years earlier was far deadlier, the worst in the virus’s history, with more than 11,000 dead between 2013 and 2016 in Guinea and neighboring countries.

However, in five years, the virus has changed very little. This is the conclusion reached by researchers from three laboratories (two in Guinea and one in Senegal), which sequenced the viruses that gave rise to the 2021 epidemic.

It was a surprise. The virus was expected to mutate much more over the years.

Why? How do Ebola epidemics arise?

The virus circulates in some species of bats, which transmit it to other animals such as monkeys. These, in turn, infect people.

Most epidemiologists believe that this is how epidemics caused by the Ebola virus arise. But the new study casts doubt on that thesis.

If the 2021 epidemic had been caused by animal-to-human transmission, then the virus would likely be very different from 2013-2016.

In this case, it would come from another strain that in the contagion chain (among animals and then humans) would have undergone several mutations.

The study authors estimate that the virus remained in the bodies of infected patients years earlier. It would have been activated again, thus triggering an epidemic.

It’s not a completely new hypothesis. It was already known that the virus can remain in the body. What is striking is that it is capable of causing a new disease so long after the first infection.

“It’s a new paradigm: the possibility of a contagion from an infected individual during an epidemic can be the starting point of a new outbreak”, explains Alpha Keita, one of the main authors.

There is no absolute evidence that this is the case, but the data leans in this direction. Some researchers who did not participate in the study think so too.

These are “impressive and important results”, says Trudie Lang, an expert in global health at the University of Oxford.

“This new epidemic appears to have been a resurgence of the previous one and not a new one,” he says.

But, there are “many uncertainties”, he says. “What causes latent infection to become a new infection and how should these cases be managed?”

The hypothesis of a latent virus in some survivors has repercussions on public health, as former patients will need follow-up.

The study authors and other researchers also fear that survivors live with the stigma of dangerous individuals.