EDP ​​Brasil (ENBR3) receives proposals for hydroelectric dams tomorrow, says newspaper

THE EDP ​​Brazil (ENBR3) will receive, next Monday (20), proposals for the three hydroelectric plants it is selling in the country. The information was disclosed by columnist Lauro Jardim, in the newspaper The globe.

According to him, EDP Brasil’s business is around R$ 3 billion and is seen as a test of investor appetite in the complicated phase of the sector in the Brazilian market. The country is experiencing its worst water crisis of the last 91 years.

About 10 companies are interested in buying the hydroelectric plants Santo Antônio do Jari, Cachoeira Caldeirão and Mascarenhas, offered for sale by the company.

EDP ​​placed its entire portfolio of water generation for sale to prioritize solar generation. Until 2025, according to the company, the segment should receive contributions of up to R$ 10 billion.

According to analysts, sales of hydroelectric plants may have a premium, as the dispute promises to be fierce. The projects are installed in regions considered strategic. The total capacity of the units is 800 megawatts (MW).

As a result, the company’s priority in Brazil will be distributed generation and power transmission.

In a recent interview, the company’s CEO, João Marques da Cruz, said that the idea behind the sales is to accelerate investments in photovotaic solar energy, in addition to reducing the risk linked to the water source.

EDP ​​recorded a net profit of BRL 344.49 million in the second quarter of 2021, against BRL 237.23 million in the same period last year, representing an increase of 45.2%.

Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was BRL 799.22 million and BRL 1.8 billion, an increase of 36.3% and 43.8%, in the quarter and in the semester, respectively.

“The company is following the implementation of the funding plan established in 2021, with the purpose of lengthening the average term of the debt and supporting the expected maturities for the coming months, which in part refer to the debts raised during the beginning of the pandemic” .

The actions of EDP ​​Brazil closed the last trading session at R$ 18.18. The company is worth BRL 11.03 billion at B3.