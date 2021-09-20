Electric car almost back and forth between SP and RJ with a charge

The electric vehicle Air Dream Edition R, from the Lucid brand, had its autonomy officially verified by the Environmental Protection Agency of the United States and it surpasses those of the most well-known battery-powered models in the automotive industry at the time – including those of the revered Tesla.

According to the official measurement, the car in its 946 hp version is capable, with just one charge, of traveling 836 km in total, when equipped with 19-inch wheels – which would, in theory, almost make the trip. round trip between the cities of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, separated by a distance of approximately 430 km.

Meanwhile, a Tesla Model S 2021 can reach a maximum range of 651 km, according to the same agency.

The Lucid Air has not yet been produced on a large scale, despite having official prices. They range from US$ 140 to 171 thousand (R$ 741 thousand to R$ 905,000), which is much more than a Tesla Model S, which in its long-range version costs US$ 91,190 (R$ 482 thousand).

However, Lucid says it plans to offer a version in the future for about $80,000. For now, there is no information about the official sale of the brand’s vehicles in the Brazilian market.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our Instagram coverage of UOL Carros.