Emmy 2021: See list of all award winners

This Sunday (19), the 73rd edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards took place in Los Angeles, at Microsoft Theater. This year, the event took place in person and had Cedric The Entertainer as presenter.
This time, the series The Crown, from Netflix, and The Mandalorian, from Disney+, were the productions that garnered the most nominations, with 24 each. WandaVision, also from Disney+, had 23 nominations, while The Handmaid’s Tale had 21.
The Mandalorian/Disney
At the Creative Arts Emmy, the most technical award at the 2021 Emmy, the winner was the Queen’s Gambit, from Netflix, which won 9 trophies, followed by The Mandalorian, who had 7 wins.
See the full list of Emmy 2021 winners below (list will be updated as winners are announced)
2021 Emmy Winners
BEST SCRIPT FOR DRAMA SERIES
- The Boys (What I Know – Rebecca Sonnenshine)
- The Crown (War – Peter Morgan) – WINNER
- The Handmaid’s Tale (Home – Yahlin Chang)
- Lovecraft Country (Sundown – Misha Green)
- The Mandalorian (Chapter 13: The Jedi – Dave Filoni)
- The Mandalorian (Chapter 16: The Rescue – Jon Favreau)
- Pose (Series Finale – Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock and Our Lady J)
BEST DIRECTION FOR DRAMA SERIES
- Bridgerton (Diamond of the First Water – Julie Anne Robinson)
- The Crown (Fairytale – Benjamin Caron)
- The Crown (War – Jessica Hobbs) – WINNER
- The Handmaid’s Tale (The Wilderness – Liz Garbus)
- The Mandalorian (Chapter 9: The Marshal – Jon Favreau)
- Pose (Series Finale – Steven Canals)
BEST SCRIPT FOR COMEDY SERIES
- The Flight Attendant (In Case of Emergency – Steve Yockey)
- Girls5eva (Pilot – Meredith Scardino)
- Hacks (There Is No Line – Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky) – WINNER
- PEN15 (Play – Maya Erskine)
- Ted Lasso (Pilot – Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly)
- Ted Lasso (Make Rebecca Great Again – Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly)
BEST DIRECTION FOR COMEDY SERIES
- B Positive (Pilot – James Burrows)
- The Flight Attendant (In Case of Emergency – Susanna Fogel)
- Hacks (There Is No Line – Lucia Aniello) – WINNER
- Mom (Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak – James Widdoes)
- Ted Lasso (Biscuits – Zach Braff)
- Ted Lasso (The Hope That Kills You – MJ Delaney)
- Ted Lasso (Make Rebecca Great Again – Declan Lowney)
BEST DIRECTION FOR MINI-SERIES, TV MOVIE OR DRAMA SPECIAL
- Hamilton (Thomas Kail)
- I May Destroy You (Ego Death – Michaela Coel and Sam Miller)
- I May Destroy You (Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes – Sam Miller)
- Mare of Easttown (Craig Zobel)
- The Queen’s Gambit (Scott Frank) – WINNER
- The Underground Railroad (Barry Jenkins)
- WandaVision (Matt Shakman)
BEST SCRIPT FOR MINI-SERIES, TV MOVIE OR DRAMA SPECIAL
- I May Destroy You (Michaela Coel) – WINNER
- Mare of Easttown (Brad Ingelsby)
- The Queen’s Gambit (Scott Frank)
- WandaVision (All-New Halloween Spooktacular! – Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron)
- WandaVision (Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience – Jac Schaeffer)
- WandaVision (Previously On – Laura Donney)
BEST COMEDY SERIES
- black-ish
- Snake Kai
- Emily in Paris
- Hacks
- The Flight Attendant
- The Kominsky Method
- Pen15
- Ted Lasso – WINNER
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Aidy Bryant (Shrill)
- Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
- Allison Janney (Mom)
- Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
- Jean Smart (Hacks) – WINNER
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
- Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
- William H. Macy (Shameless)
- Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) – WINNER
- Kenan Thompson (Kenan)
BEST COADJUVANT ACTRESS IN COMEDY SERIES
- Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
- Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)
- Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
- Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)
- Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
- Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) – WINNER
- Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)
BEST COADJUVANT ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)
- Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
- Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
- Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) – WINNER
- Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)
- Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
- Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)
- Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)
GUEST ACTRESS IN COMEDY
- Jane Adams (Hacks)
- Yvette Nicole Brown (The Black Lady Sketch Show)
- Bernadette Peters (Zoey’s Extraordinary
- playlist)
- Issa Rae (The Black Lady Sketch Show)
- Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live) – WINNER
- Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live)
GUEST ACTOR IN COMEDY
- Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)
- Dave Chappelle (Saturday Night Live) – WINNER
- Morgan Freeman (The Kominsky Method)
- Daniel Kaluuya (Saturday Night Live)
- Daniel Levy (Saturday Night Live)
BEST MINI-SERIES OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES
- I may destroy you
- Mare of Easttown
- The Queen’s Gambit – WINNER
- The Underground Railroad
- WandaVision
BEST MOVIE FOR TV
- Christmas with Dolly Parton – WINNER
- Oslo
- Mahalia
- sylvie’s love
- Uncle Frank
BEST ACTRESS IN A MINI-SERIES OR FILM FOR TV
- Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)
- Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)
- Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)
- Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)
- Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown) – WINNER
BEST ACTOR IN A MINI-SERIES OR FILM FOR TV
- Paul Bettany (WandaVision)
- Ewan McGregor (Halston) – WINNER
- Hugh Grant (The Undoing)
- Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)
- Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton)
BEST COADJUVANT ACTRESS IN A MINI-SERIES OR FILM FOR TV
- Phillipa Soo (Hamilton)
- Renee Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton)
- Jean Smart (Mare of Easttown)
- Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown) – WINNER
- Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit)
- Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)
BEST COADJUVANT ACTOR IN A MINI-SERIES OR FILM FOR TV
- Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)
- Jonathan Groff (Hamilton)
- Anthony Ramos (Hamilton)
- Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You)
- Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown) – WINNER
- Thomas Brodie-Sangster (The Queen’s Gambit)
BEST DRAMA SERIES
- the boys
- Bridgerton
- The Crown – WINNER
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- lovecraft country
- The Mandalorian
- Pose
- This Is Us
BEST ACTRESS IN DRAMA SERIES
- Use Fertilizer (In Treatment)
- Olivia Colman (The Crown) – WINNER
- Emma Corrin (The Crown)
- Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Mj Rodriguez (Pose)
- Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)
BEST ACTOR IN DRAMA SERIES
- Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
- Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)
- Josh O’Connor (The Crown) – WINNER
- Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton)
- Billy Porter (Pose)
- Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
BEST COADJUVANT ACTRESS IN DRAMA SERIES
- Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)
- Gillian Anderson (The Crown) – WINNER
- Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
- Emerald Fennell (The Crown)
- Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)
BEST COADJUVANT ACTOR IN DRAMA SERIES
- Michael K. Williams (Lovecraft Country)
- John Lithgow (Perry Mason)
- Tobias Menzies (The Crown) – WINNER
- OT Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)
- Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)
GUEST ACTRESS IN DRAMA
- Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Claire Foy (The Crown) – WINNER
- McKenna Grace (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Sophie Okonedo (Ratched)
- Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)
GUEST ACTOR IN DRAMA
- Don Cheadle (Hawk and the Winter Soldier)
- Charles Dance (The Crown)
- Timothy Olyphant (The Mandalorian)
- Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country) – WINNER
- Carl Weathers (The Mandalorian)
BEST VARIETY AND TALK SHOW PROGRAM
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Conan
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
BEST COMPETITION REALITY SHOW
- The Amazing Race
- Nailed It!
- RuPaul’s Drag Race – WINNER
- Top Chef
- The Voice