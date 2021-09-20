Emmy 2021: See list of all award winners

This Sunday (19), the 73rd edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards took place in Los Angeles, at Microsoft Theater. This year, the event took place in person and had Cedric The Entertainer as presenter.

This time, the series The Crown, from Netflix, and The Mandalorian, from Disney+, were the productions that garnered the most nominations, with 24 each. WandaVision, also from Disney+, had 23 nominations, while The Handmaid’s Tale had 21.

The Mandalorian/Disney

At the Creative Arts Emmy, the most technical award at the 2021 Emmy, the winner was the Queen’s Gambit, from Netflix, which won 9 trophies, followed by The Mandalorian, who had 7 wins.

See the full list of Emmy 2021 winners below (list will be updated as winners are announced)

2021 Emmy Winners

BEST SCRIPT FOR DRAMA SERIES

The Boys (What I Know – Rebecca Sonnenshine)

The Crown (War – Peter Morgan) – WINNER

The Handmaid’s Tale (Home – Yahlin Chang)

Lovecraft Country (Sundown – Misha Green)

The Mandalorian (Chapter 13: The Jedi – Dave Filoni)

The Mandalorian (Chapter 16: The Rescue – Jon Favreau)

Pose (Series Finale – Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock and Our Lady J)

BEST DIRECTION FOR DRAMA SERIES

Bridgerton (Diamond of the First Water – Julie Anne Robinson)

The Crown (Fairytale – Benjamin Caron)

The Crown (War – Jessica Hobbs) – WINNER

The Handmaid’s Tale (The Wilderness – Liz Garbus)

The Mandalorian (Chapter 9: The Marshal – Jon Favreau)

Pose (Series Finale – Steven Canals)

BEST SCRIPT FOR COMEDY SERIES

The Flight Attendant (In Case of Emergency – Steve Yockey)

Girls5eva (Pilot – Meredith Scardino)

Hacks (There Is No Line – Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky) – WINNER

PEN15 (Play – Maya Erskine)

Ted Lasso (Pilot – Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly)

Ted Lasso (Make Rebecca Great Again – Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly)

BEST DIRECTION FOR COMEDY SERIES

B Positive (Pilot – James Burrows)

The Flight Attendant (In Case of Emergency – Susanna Fogel)

Hacks (There Is No Line – Lucia Aniello) – WINNER

Mom (Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak – James Widdoes)

Ted Lasso (Biscuits – Zach Braff)

Ted Lasso (The Hope That Kills You – MJ Delaney)

Ted Lasso (Make Rebecca Great Again – Declan Lowney)

BEST DIRECTION FOR MINI-SERIES, TV MOVIE OR DRAMA SPECIAL

Hamilton (Thomas Kail)

I May Destroy You (Ego Death – Michaela Coel and Sam Miller)

I May Destroy You (Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes – Sam Miller)

Mare of Easttown (Craig Zobel)

The Queen’s Gambit (Scott Frank) – WINNER

The Underground Railroad (Barry Jenkins)

WandaVision (Matt Shakman)

BEST SCRIPT FOR MINI-SERIES, TV MOVIE OR DRAMA SPECIAL

I May Destroy You (Michaela Coel) – WINNER

Mare of Easttown (Brad Ingelsby)

The Queen’s Gambit (Scott Frank)

WandaVision (All-New Halloween Spooktacular! – Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron)

WandaVision (Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience – Jac Schaeffer)

WandaVision (Previously On – Laura Donney)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

black-ish

Snake Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

Ted Lasso – WINNER

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Aidy Bryant (Shrill)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Jean Smart (Hacks) – WINNER

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) – WINNER

Kenan Thompson (Kenan)

BEST COADJUVANT ACTRESS IN COMEDY SERIES

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) – WINNER

Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)

BEST COADJUVANT ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) – WINNER

Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)

Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)

GUEST ACTRESS IN COMEDY

Jane Adams (Hacks)

Yvette Nicole Brown (The Black Lady Sketch Show)

Bernadette Peters (Zoey’s Extraordinary

playlist)

Issa Rae (The Black Lady Sketch Show)

Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live) – WINNER

Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live)

GUEST ACTOR IN COMEDY

Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)

Dave Chappelle (Saturday Night Live) – WINNER

Morgan Freeman (The Kominsky Method)

Daniel Kaluuya (Saturday Night Live)

Daniel Levy (Saturday Night Live)

BEST MINI-SERIES OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

I may destroy you

Mare of Easttown

The Queen’s Gambit – WINNER

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

BEST MOVIE FOR TV

Christmas with Dolly Parton – WINNER

Oslo

Mahalia

sylvie’s love

Uncle Frank

BEST ACTRESS IN A MINI-SERIES OR FILM FOR TV

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown) – WINNER

BEST ACTOR IN A MINI-SERIES OR FILM FOR TV

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Ewan McGregor (Halston) – WINNER

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton)

BEST COADJUVANT ACTRESS IN A MINI-SERIES OR FILM FOR TV

Phillipa Soo (Hamilton)

Renee Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton)

Jean Smart (Mare of Easttown)

Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown) – WINNER

Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit)

Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)

BEST COADJUVANT ACTOR IN A MINI-SERIES OR FILM FOR TV

Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)

Jonathan Groff (Hamilton)

Anthony Ramos (Hamilton)

Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You)

Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown) – WINNER

Thomas Brodie-Sangster (The Queen’s Gambit)

BEST DRAMA SERIES

the boys

Bridgerton

The Crown – WINNER

The Handmaid’s Tale

lovecraft country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

BEST ACTRESS IN DRAMA SERIES

Use Fertilizer (In Treatment)

Olivia Colman (The Crown) – WINNER

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Mj Rodriguez (Pose)

Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)

BEST ACTOR IN DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)

Josh O’Connor (The Crown) – WINNER

Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

BEST COADJUVANT ACTRESS IN DRAMA SERIES

Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)

Gillian Anderson (The Crown) – WINNER

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Emerald Fennell (The Crown)

Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

BEST COADJUVANT ACTOR IN DRAMA SERIES

Michael K. Williams (Lovecraft Country)

John Lithgow (Perry Mason)

Tobias Menzies (The Crown) – WINNER

OT Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

GUEST ACTRESS IN DRAMA

Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Claire Foy (The Crown) – WINNER

McKenna Grace (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Sophie Okonedo (Ratched)

Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)

GUEST ACTOR IN DRAMA

Don Cheadle (Hawk and the Winter Soldier)

Charles Dance (The Crown)

Timothy Olyphant (The Mandalorian)

Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country) – WINNER

Carl Weathers (The Mandalorian)

BEST VARIETY AND TALK SHOW PROGRAM

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Conan

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

BEST COMPETITION REALITY SHOW