Enzo Celulari and Sophia Raia react to the arrival of another sister: “beautiful news”

Enzo Celulari and Sophia Ray they didn’t deny their happiness with the news that their father, Edson Celulari, and stepmother, Karin Roepke, are pregnant. The news was announced this Friday and, until today (18), is being widely celebrated across the web.

The announcement took place through posts on social networks by both Karin and Edson Celulari. Together they wrote: “WE ARE PREGNANT! We want to share this joy with you. Our little girl, the fruit of so much love, comes to illuminate our journey even more. We love you, daughter!”.

Enzo Celulari was one of the first to comment on the post. Thrilled, Edson Celulari’s son wrote: “What beautiful news! Congratulations! May it come beautiful and very healthy”. Sophia Raia, more shy, preferred to show her love by sending just a red heart.

In addition to Enzo and Sophia, many other friends of the couple celebrated this moment. Evandro Mesquita, for example, fired: “Wow!!! How wonderful! Best wishes and lots of light! May it arrive in a better world and Brazil”.

Check out the full post below, as well as the comments by Enzo Celulari and Sophia Raia.

