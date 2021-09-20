Escolinha comedian goes into a coma and daughter laments: “Irreversible”

Interpreter for Dona Mandala/Charanga in Escola do Professor Raimundo (1992-93), Marina Miranda, at 90 years old, has been battling Alzheimer’s and other ailments, but is now in a coma and in an irreversible state, her daughter, Sylvia Miranda, reported through her Instagram account. “She has tuberculosis, she is on her third urinary tract lung infection. I believe in miracles,” she said.

Just yesterday (19), he informed his followers that he would fight for his mother to have a dignified death. “With great regret, with great pain, I tell you that my mother’s condition is irreversible. She is in an UPA, I’m chasing as much as possible for her to have a worthy passage. I did everything I could. I fought for my mother as much as I could. You know how hard I struggled, but unfortunately, the law, I was not chosen to take care of it. She was a great mother and I owe everything I have.”

In the early hours of Monday (20), he announced that Marina was transferred to Miguel Couto, and reported the reason. “Unfortunately, because she doesn’t accept visits from her children or relatives and friends there. Tomorrow I’ll bring more news. We’re still trying to find a private hospital so I can stay with her there.”

continues after advertising

“She has very faithful friends. And with her going to a private one, friends and relatives will be able to see her. I am in prayer. I believe in a living God. Now I ask friends for prayer, empathy, love…” Marina Miranda

The drama of the former Escolinha comedian

With Alzheimer’s, Marina Miranda began her career in the comedian Balança Mas Não Cai, a comedian that migrated from Rádio Nacional to Globo in 1968. In the following years, she took part in Dona Xepa (1977), Dancin’ Days (1978), Os Trapalhões ( 1979-87), A Gata Ate (1985), among others.

She gained notoriety in the 80’s by partnering with actor Tião Macalé (1926-1993) where the catchphrase “Crioula Difficult” won the country. She was also successful at Professor Raimundo’s School in the early 90’s. She returned to play Dona Charanga in 1999 at the extinct Zorra Total and at Escolinha in 2001. Afterwards, he moved to Record where he made Prova de Amor (2005), Caminhos do Coração (2007), Os Mutantes (2008) and Promessas de Amor (2009).