Evergrande crisis provokes global risk aversion and Ibovespa retreats more than 3% | finance

Just before 12:40 pm, the Ibovespa was down from 3.20% to 107,868 points, extending the cumulative losses of 2.49% in the previous week. With the partial losses, the Ibovespa is approaching the lowest closing levels of 2021, when a trading session ended at the mark of 110 thousand points. O commercial dollar, in turn, had a high and it was around R$5.32, after hitting R$5.34 at the maximum.

Coexisting with an already quite challenging domestic scenario, with inflationary pressures, political noise and negative growth revisions for next year, local investors are also monitoring the international environment less inclined to risk taking.

In New York, the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 yielded more than 1%. In Europe, the Stoxx 600 traded down 1.70% and, in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index fell 3.30%.

In the commodity market, prices continue to plummet. Today, iron ore has plummeted 8.8% at the port of Qingdao, to US$ 92.98 per ton.

Thus, stocks linked to basic materials face a new day of pressure in the local market. Vale ON declined 4.91%, while Bradespar PN shares declined 5.30%.

“The scenario has worsened, with a government much stricter and more incisive in controlling steel production and in CO2 emissions. Now, with Evergrande on the brink of collapse, this could affect the entire ecosystem,” says Gilberto Cardoso, CEO of Tarraco Commodiities Solutions and OHMResearch Platform Analyst.

“With that, the ore market will suffer a lot. We can expect great volatility in the roles of Vale and CSN. If ore prices drop much below the level of US$ 90, we will be talking about a dramatic reduction in the companies’ margins.”

In the oil and gas sector, Petrobras’ ON and PN shares operated in declines of 3.06% and 3.77%, respectively. The pulp and paper segment is also negatively impacted, with decreases of 2.79% in Klabin’s units and 3.12% in Suzano’s ON papers.

Banks also operate in a steady decline in the session, with Itaú’s PN shares registering a drop of 3.16%, Banco do Brasil ON dropping 3.52% and Bradesco PN down 3.80%.

According to Sérgio Zanini, partner and manager of Galapagos Capital, even if the situation related to Evergrande arouses greater caution, the base scenario is still that the Chinese government is successful in controlling a negative spiral of the situation.

“As in other moments in the past, we saw that the government had full capacity to contain the risks of contagion, so the base scenario still involves believing that there will be a solution when the scenario is really worrying,” he said.