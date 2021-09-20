Ex-BBB Gabi Martins shows beach day in Maldives: “Living in paradise”

Enjoying the holidays, ex-BBB Gabi Martins didn’t skimp on daring photos during her stay in the Maldives Islands and drove fans crazy with a sequence of photos published this Saturday (18th).

The singer appeared sporting her good form on the paradisiacal beaches of the place, making breath-taking clicks as she rocked her face with poses worthy of a model. “Living in paradise”, wrote the brunette in the caption of the publication, which had more than 470 thousand likes. Check out:

Recently, after spending a few days in the Maldives Islands, Gabi Martins emerged taking advantage of this Friday morning (17) in Dubai.

The ex-BBB used Instagram Stories to show off her upscale city tour look, drawing attention to being sunburned while showing off her ripped body in an all-white look.

