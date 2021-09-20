Ex-BBB Hariany surprises by posting first photo with new boyfriend

After the speculations, hariany decided to confirm the relationship with João Victor Pires. The ex-BBB shared the first photo with her new boyfriend on her social networks this weekend.

In the image, the couple is seen enjoying the beach, close together. Also on the occasion, Hariany and the Globo actor were spotted exchanging passionate kisses. The records ended up on social networks and earned praise for both.

“A cat like that, she’s more than right“, said one. “What a beautiful couple is this?“, was surprised another. “Wow, I don’t know which is the prettier of the two”, posted one more. “I loved it, it is very beautiful“, said another person.

João Victor, who is scheduled to be part of the cast of Globo’s 7:00 pm soap opera, Quem Mais Vida Melhor, had left his romance with the ex-sister on the air on his social networks. The reason for the suspicion was the fact that the two appeared staying at the same resort in São Miguel dos Milagres.

On social networks, they even shared records from the local pool, but did not pose together for photos. “Oh my, what a couple, my friends“, praised an internet user. “My God, this time Hariany was so right. Who doesn’t ship?asked another. “These sub-celebrities always do the same way: they’re making out together, but not explicitly taking over. How do they do it? They post stories showing they are in the same place for the Gossip Instagrans to post that it’s ‘going on’”, noted a third.

For those who did not follow, Hariany even had his name pointed out as an affair of the YouTuber Rezende. At the time, Gkay’s ex shared a photo on his Instagram profile with a suggestive caption.

“If you could go anywhere, where would you go? The most creative ones I’ll fix!“, he posted. The ex-BBB went there in the publication and shot: “If I had a way to cross the cell phone screen, I would go oooo (heart emoji)”.

The statement, of course, was a full plate for anyone betting on a romance between the two. “It’s beautiful that they are happy, they both deserve a lot. Let them together know how to deal with some comments from frustrated people”, posted one. “I ship and I love“, stated another. “Big couple“, said one more.