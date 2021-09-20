Ex-Grêmio, Marinho loses a bizarre penalty and keeps Santos threatened by the sticking zone; watch

Still looking to live better days under the command of Fábio Carille, Santos continues to be threatened by the last positions of the Brasileirão table and reached 24 points this Saturday after being 0-0 with Ceará, away from home. O Peixe is 14th, with a momentary three points more than the first relegated team. Vozão is the 15th with 25.

In the penalty kick that could give Santos Santos a victory at Castelão, Marinho messed up, slipped and sent him well away from the goal – see:

WHAT A BIZARRE PENALTY COLLECTION FROM THE MARINE! pic.twitter.com/XS6TKQ1LFh — Room12 (@OfficialSala12) September 19, 2021

“Yes (has urgency for victories). When we arrived, they already had six games without a win. And that weighing… There are many young people. I have to be calm. With the work it will get better. It’s my responsibility to make this team play better, to arrive with more volume, but this requires work and this week will be fundamental for me to improve Santos and attack the opponent more”, said Carille after the match.

Marinho, it is worth remembering, was a Grêmio athlete between 2018 and 2019, without having had much prominence or great succession as a starter. His visit to Santos was related to the hiring of David Braz, who now plays for Fluminense.