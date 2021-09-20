Factors that trigger blackout risk in Brazil | Economy

After successive years of little rain, Brazilian hydroelectric reservoirs in the Southeast and South regions reached their worst level in September, even below the level of 2001, when the country faced severe energy rationing.

For specialists heard by BBC News Brasil, this scenario increases the risk of blackouts (localized temporary interruptions in supply), even more in moments of consumption peaks, which become more frequent with the return of the heat.

While in winter the peak of energy consumption is concentrated in the early evening, when it gets dark, with the arrival of spring the demand is also higher in the afternoon, due to the increased use of air conditioning.

Data from the National Electric System Operator (ONS) show that this phenomenon has already started to occur from the end of August. Last week, energy consumption between 3pm and 4pm exceeded nighttime demand on September 13th and 14th.

The risk of blackouts is considered high because the system is already operating at its limit, with the activation of more thermal plants to compensate for the smaller amount of energy generated in the hydroelectric plants and intense use of transmission lines, which allow energy to be taken from regions where the supply it is less tight for others in a more critical situation. Thus, the interruption of supply can occur both from insufficient generation, as from a failure at some point in the system, explains Climatempo meteorologist Filipe Pungirum.

“Blackouts are likely. Today, we have little slack in energy dispatch, precisely because we are using close to the maximum of the lines we have to transmit energy in the country”, he points out.

“So, if any problem causes interruption in a transmission line, as there is no redundancy (space available on another line) in this energy transport, consequently some blackouts may occur, especially at peak load times, when the population consumes more energy “, he adds.

The risk is also pointed out by Ana Carla Petti, president of MegaWhat consulting.

“Despite government measures, the risk of blackout remains for meeting the peak load, that moment of the day when society consumes more electricity. This peak moment has occurred in the afternoon, due to temperature, use of air conditioning, and it lasts until the beginning of the night, around 6 pm. Mainly the Southeast market has this characteristic behavior”, she notes.

“As the thermoelectric plants are practically all dispatched, that is, everything that is available is generating, this state-of-the-art service should be provided by greater hydroelectric generation, and at some point we may not have enough water to supply this cutting-edge demand, because the reservoirs are already very low. There are levels (minimum reservoirs) of safety in the operation of the machines themselves,” he explains.

On Saturday night (18), a blackout of about an hour hit dozens of cities in Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro, especially in Zona da Mata and Região dos Lagos. According to a statement from the ONS, the interruption was caused by a failure in a Furnas substation.

“The ONS will assess the causes of the occurrence with the agents involved. It is noteworthy that the episode is not related to the water crisis in the country”, the statement also says.

Cantareira System reservoirs in São Paulo have been operating on alert for 50 days

Reservoirs with 18% capacity in the Southeast

The water crisis is considered the worst in 91 years, according to specialists and the Ministry of Mines and Energy. The situation is especially serious in the Southeast, the region that accounts for 70% of the energy produced in the country.

According to ONS data, the useful volume — amount of water that can be used for energy generation — of the reservoirs that make up the subsystem of the Southeast and Midwest is at only 18% of its maximum capacity, according to Saturday’s bulletin ( 9/18). It is the worst result ever recorded for September. A year ago, the useful volume of this subsystem was 32.9%, almost double the current.

In September 2001, when the government had to impose drastic measures of rationing the population and companies to reduce demand, the capacity of the reservoirs was at 20.7%. That year, consumers who exceeded a certain level of energy consumption had to pay fines, and even street lighting was reduced in several states.

The situation is also worrying in the Southern subsystem, where the reservoirs have an average capacity of 30%. In the Northeast and North, the scenario is more comfortable (44% and 64.5%, respectively).

The expectation is that the reservoirs should continue to dry up until November, when the rainy season starts in most of the country.

During a public hearing in the Chamber of Deputies at the end of June, the director general of the ONS, Luiz Carlos Ciocchi, said that the reservoirs in the Southeast and Midwest subsystems should reach, on average, 10% of their capacity in November with the measures adopted by the government to encourage the reduction of consumption and use other energy sources, a level that would still be sufficient for the hydroelectric plants to continue operating.

With the return of the rainy season, reservoirs are expected to rise again at the end of the year, but forecasts by meteorologists are that the amount of rain should again be below the historical average, being insufficient for a satisfactory recovery.

Climate change increases the risk of hot, dry weather. Not all droughts are due to climate change, but environmentalists point out that excess heat in the atmosphere is drawing more moisture from the earth and making droughts worse.

Economist and professor at the Institute of Energy and Environment at the University of São Paulo (USP), Virginia Parente, explains that the reservoirs of Brazilian hydroelectric plants were designed to withstand a few years of below-average rainfall. The problem, he says, is that the droughts have been very severe, while energy and water consumption in the country has grown a lot over the decades.

ONS states that blackouts in cities in RJ and MG are not related to water crisis

Differences from 2001

If the situation is worse than it was two decades ago, why, at least for the time being, wasn’t there a rationing of the same size that year?

After the 2001 crisis, the country took measures to reduce this risk, such as increasing the system’s connection with more transmission lines. This allows better distribution of energy from a region that has more supply to another, where generation is insufficient. In addition, there was also an increase in the supply of other types of electricity, with more generation of thermal, solar and wind energy.

Today, the Southeast, Midwest and South markets, where the situation is more critical, are being supplied in part by energy produced in the Northeast, where the hydroelectric reservoirs are fuller and there is also relevant generation of wind energy.

The situation, however, is not comfortable because, at the same time as the generation and transmission of energy in the country increased, there was also an increase in consumption in the last two decades, highlights Filipe Pungirum.

Should government have adopted rationing?

The low level of the reservoirs is especially worrying because hydroelectric plants represent 65% of the country’s energy generation capacity. Therefore, the government has already adopted a series of measures to try to reduce demand and, at the same time, increase the supply of other generating sources — actions that some specialists still consider insufficient.

One of these measures was the increased use of thermal plants — as their cost is higher than that of hydroelectric plants, this increased the country’s electricity bill, which ends up having the effect of discouraging consumption. According to the IPCA, the main price index of the IBGE, the electricity bill was, on average, 21% more expensive in the country in the last 12 months ending in August, more than double the general inflation (9.68%).

In addition, the Ministry of Mines and Energy also launched, starting this month, a program of discounting the electricity bill for those who reduce their consumption, with the objective of causing a 15% reduction in demand between September and December.

A decree was also issued in August with actions for federal public agencies to consume 10% to 20% less energy from September to April 2022. Another measure was to increase energy imports from Argentina and Uruguay.

For engineer Edvaldo Santana, director of the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) between 2005 and 2013, the government should have done more, adopting a rationing strategy starting in July to avoid the risk of blackouts now. In his view, this was not done for fear of the electoral impact of the measure.

“Since the PSDB lost the election (from 2002 to the PT) because of rationing (in the Fernando Henrique Cardoso government), governments consider it better for consumers to spend more (on thermal energy) than to ration it,” he points out.

“The rationing doesn’t come out in less than 60 days. First you have to plan, then people have to understand (how it works). As the dry season is ending, it doesn’t make sense to do it anymore. Now it’s time to wait for what will happen,” he said yet.

USP professor Virginia Parente, on the other hand, says that the government fails to make greater campaigns to make the population aware of how to save energy and light, or to establish better bilateral agreements for the use of energy from neighboring countries. She disagrees, however, that rationing should have been done sooner.

“Rationing has a very high cost, causes suffering and unemployment. If a factory will only be able to spend 80% or 70% of its energy, for example, it will lay off employees part of the days and will produce less, sell less”, he notes Is it over there.

“The company will then negotiate to reduce employees’ salaries, they will have less money to buy other products, other companies will sell less to them and Brazil’s GDP will sink,” he reinforces.

On the other hand, the professor reminds that blackouts, even if located in only some parts of the country, can also cause great damage.