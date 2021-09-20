‘Fantastic’ reaches 2,500 editions; remember actresses at the show’s opening and bench | famous

The program ‘Fantastic‘ will air its program number 2,500 this Sunday, 19. To celebrate the date, we rescued very special moments that prove that ‘Show da Vida’ has always had personalities, whether at the opening or at the stand presenting the attraction.
‘Fantastic’ reaches its 2,500 editions; remember actresses at the opening and personalities on the show bench — Photo: Acervo Globo
In addition to special reports, investigations, music, entertainment and sports, the program will have a new opening inspired by the four elements (water, fire, earth and air).
Of course, all with a lot of technological innovation that has been synonymous with the program since its debut in 1973. Check out the first programs!
LET’S REMEMBER SPECIAL MOMENTS?
Remember the opening of Fantástico, 1987, with Isadora Ribeiro
Actress Isadora Ribeiro was one of the muses at the opening of the program, in 1987.
Isadora Ribeiro at the opening of ‘Fantásico’ — Photo: Acervo Globo
Isadora Ribeiro at the opening of Fantástico — Photo: Acervo Globo
One of the pictures that remained marked for years in the viewers’ memory was the contest ‘Fantastic Girl‘, success from 1984 to 1989.
Paula Burlamaqui in the frame of ‘Fantástico’ — Photo: Reproduction/Memória Globo
Paula Burlamaqui was successful in the frame of ‘Fantástico’ — Photo: Reproduction/ Memória Globo
Several of the participants – unknown at the time – gained national fame. In the list, the actresses Claudia Lyra, Paula Burlamaqui, Luciana Vendramini and Adriana Garambone and the model Gisele Fraga.
Time Tunnel: Luciana Vendramini in the ‘Girl of the Fantastic’ contest
The painting was shown again between 1994 and 1995 and Viviane Araújo was the winner of this second edition.
Remember what Vivi Araújo was like as a candidate for Girl from Fantástico
Helena Ranaldi was a presenter in 1996, alongside Pedro Bial.
Helena Ranaldi and Pedro Bial at the ‘Fantástico’ stand — Photo: Acervo Globo
Actress Helena Ranaldi was the presenter of ‘Fantástico’, in 1996 — Photo: Acervo Globo
Pedro Bial shared the bench with Glória Maria, in 1997.
Gloria Maria and Pedro Bial — Photo: Collection
Pedro Bial in the 1990s — Photo: Acervo Globo
Gloria Maria at ‘Fantástico’ — Photo: Acervo Globo
the model and actress Valeria Monteiro presented the program in 1988. She shared the bench with William Bonner, editor and anchor of Jornal Nacional.
Valéria Monteiro in the program, in 1988 — Photo: Acervo Globo
William Bonner at the ‘Fantástico’ stand — Photo: Acervo Globo
Fátima Bernardes ran the electronic magazine in 1993.
Fátima Bernardes at ‘Fantástico’ — Photo: Acervo Globo
Fátima Bernardes at ‘Fantástico’ — Photo: Acervo Globo
Program won a virtual presenter, Eve Byte. The name was decided by internet users in 2004.
Fantastic: Eva Byte, the virtual presenter in 2004 — Photo: Reproduction/ Memória Globo
Patrícia Poeta was at the ‘Show da Vida’ from 2008 to 2011.
Patrícia Poet at ‘Fantástico’ — Photo: Acervo Globo
Patrícia Poet at ‘Fantástico’ — Photo: Acervo Globo
Maju Coutinho joined the presenters Thaddeus Schmidt and Poliana Abritta.
Maju Coutinho in ‘Fantástico’ — Photo: Felipe Martini/ Instagram Reproduction
Maju Coutinho and Tadeu Schmidt at ‘Fantástico’ — Photo: Instagram
Fantastic: Poliana Abritta and Tadeu Schmidt — Photo: Acervo Globo
The 2,500 edition of ‘Fantástico’ will air this Sunday night, the 19th, right after ‘Domingão com Huck’.
Fantástico completes 2500 editions this Sunday
9 little secrets mined from Globo’s collection that are rarities