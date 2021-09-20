Fasten your seatbelts, this week promises

Good morning guys!

Outside, to start the week “well” the Asian markets have shown volatility in relation to the prospects for the regulation of the Chinese real estate market.

Stock markets fell in Asia and fall in Europe this morning, while American futures follow the pace of sharp decline this Monday (20).

In the absence of a transparent framework, the main issue appears to be uncertainty about the scope of future regulation, as it has been difficult for markets to price risks.

This crisis at the developer Evergrande divides attention this week with the Copom and the Fed meetings (both with a conclusion on Wednesday).

Bets have already started for Wednesday’s Copom

After last week, the Central Bank (BC) was successful in correcting the excesses of the market, which made a more aggressive rise more likely at the meeting scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday (the statement comes after the Wednesday trading session) . Roberto Campos Neto, BC president, was firm in maintaining the flight plan without adjusting the route in each high-frequency data released, which leads us to believe in a rise of 100 basis points, to 6.25.

The end of the monetary tightening cycle, in turn, should take place in the first quarter of 2022, with expectations already running at around 9%. For more details on this, Roberto Campos Neto participates, at 8:00 am, in a virtual meeting of the Central Bank Governance Group, promoted by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) – news may be interesting to follow.

On the agenda, President Bolsonaro participates in the beginning of the work at the United Nations, meeting with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, in the morning.

Looking forward to Powell’s communiqué

Although the Chinese real estate market steals the spotlight for itself this Monday, the big event on this week’s international agenda is the Federal Reserve meeting.

Not because of the monetary tightening expected in developed countries per se, but because of the statement that accompanies the decision.

Today, most economists expect the first shift in bond purchases to come in December, and President Jerome Powell’s speech could refine those expectations.

In the coming days, economic reports of interest include updates on the US housing sector (existing home sales and new home sales) as well as the latest impressions from the purchasing managers’ index – the US housing market has also been a focus for because of the speed of price movements recently; therefore, the effects of wealth on consumption must be monitored.

In Washington, the House is expected to vote on the debt ceiling and bipartisan infrastructure project on Sept. 27.

We see an exaggeration in calling Evergrande the Chinese Lehman

Shares of Chinese property developers fell on Monday (20), as concerns mounted that the China Evergrande Group is approaching a default, signaling the potential for broader contagion in the sector.

In a nutshell, Evergrande, a giant Chinese real estate development group (200,000 employees and more than 1,300 developments across China), is close to collapsing.

The company currently has $300 billion in debt and has warned investors it may not be able to get out of it without defaulting.

After word of the company’s rising debt spread, investors showed up at the company’s Shenzhen headquarters early last week demanding cash.

In the implosion, some are seeing echoes of the failure of the American bank Lehman Brothers 13 years ago. Back then, the bank collapse affected economies across the world and contributed to the 2007-2008 global financial crisis.

But such comparisons seem far-fetched to us, as the Chinese government, likely grudgingly, will step in to prevent Evergrande from triggering a broader collapse.

Write it down!

Outside, German producer prices were stronger than expected, but performance has been driven by risk aversion sentiment derived from Asia.

In North America, Canada’s general election is today, with polls suggesting that Trudeau’s Liberal Party will win a plurality but not a majority of seats.

Next week, in addition to the Copom and the Fomc, we have monetary policy decisions from the BCs of China, England, Japan and Turkey.

Here, the collection data for August are expected, while the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT) debates the adjustments made after a public hearing on the methodology for calculating and rebalancing the extraordinary effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on concession contracts highways.

What changes in my life?

Solar energy is expected to generate 37% of US electricity by 2035 and 44% by 2050 if the US is willing to cut its dependence on fossil fuels and accelerate its use of solar energy from the current 3%, mainly with practice of Biden’s infrastructure plans.

Achieving the 44% mark would require government and industry to spend $562 billion by 2050, potentially generating up to $1.7 trillion in savings with cleaner air and a healthier public.

To meet the goals set out above, the country would need to install an average of 30 GW of solar capacity per year between now and 2025 and 60 GW per year of 2025-2030.

In a letter to Congress, 748 solar energy companies asked to extend and increase the solar investment tax credit and improve the resilience of the grid, precisely to meet this goal.

Thus, solar energy should play an important role in the decarbonization of the American electricity grid.

Additional modeling indicates that the remainder of a carbon-free grid would be supplied in the following forms: wind (36%), nuclear (11% to 13%), hydropower (5% to 6%) and bioenergy (1%).

It was in this spirit that we developed here at Vitreo the clean energy fund, precisely to capture this process around the world.

