Favorite to succeed Merkel explains herself in Parliament before money laundering investigation

BERLIN — Six days before the elections, the Social Democratic candidate for the government of Germany, Olaf Scholz, defended his record as finance minister on Monday, answering questions from a parliamentary committee about the ministry’s activities. With favoritism confirmed after winning the last major debate before the election, Scholz said that combating money laundering will be high on his agenda if he is chosen as Angela Merkel’s successor.

Read more: Social Democrat consolidates favorite to succeed Merkel in Germany in last presidential debate

The minister and deputy chancellor of the coalition government between his Social Democratic Party (SPD) and the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) faces a siege, which critics say is politically motivated, due to the latest in a series of financial scandals in Berlin. On the 9th, prosecutors invaded the finance and justice ministries as part of an investigation into the government’s anti-money laundering agency.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Children are being vaccinated against polio in Lahore, Pakistan Photo: ARIF ALI / AFP Eruption of a volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park in Los Llanos de Aridane, on the Canary Islands of La Palma, wreaks havoc on the surrounding area Photo: BORJA SUAREZ / REUTERS Long March-7 Y4 rocket takes off from Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Center in Wenchang, Hainan Province, China Photo: CHINA DAILY / VIA REUTERS Accused of Terrorism Arrive at the Supreme Court Building in Kigali, Rwanda’s Capital Photo: SIMON WOHLFAHRT / AFP Britain applies booster Covid-19 vaccinations at Midland House, Derby Photo: CARL RECINE / REUTERS French President Emmanuel Macron presents a formal apology during a speech at the ceremony in memory of the Harkis, Algerians who helped the French army in the Algerian War of Independence, at the Élysée Palace in Paris Photo: GONZALO FUENTES / AFP

Prosecutors were seeking information on the Cologne-based Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) based in Cologne, investigating an alleged obstruction of justice by failing to inform the competent authorities of several suspicions of money laundering. The FIU is linked to the Ministry of Finance, but is independent in its daily functioning.

Context: Leading polls in Germany, Social Democratic candidate faces siege by financial scandals

The central case concerns the declaration of suspicious activities carried out by a bank on the payment of an amount exceeding 1 million euros, a complaint that the FIU would not have transmitted to the competent authorities. The transaction, the bank said in its report, “would have as its background the trafficking of arms and drugs, as well as the financing of terrorism.”

At the end of the closed-door hearing, Scholz told reporters that he has increased the FIU staff and improved technology processes as part of “ongoing efforts” to be more effective in combating money laundering, but that the problems cannot be resolved “ with the snap of the fingers”.

Understand: Merkel’s ally pressures Social Democratic rival in election in money laundering investigation

Leader in surveys

A large part of 30 parliamentarians from the Bundestag Finance Committee expected Scholz to participate in the video hearing, but the Social Democrat surprised him by going in person, canceling appointments scheduled in the Baden-Wuerttemberg region on Monday:

“It’s very complicated not being able to hold more pre-scheduled campaign events in the last week before the election, but it was something everyone involved advocated doing as soon as the commission made the invitation,” he said.

Scholz’s main rival, conservative Armin Laschet, takes advantage of the operation to accuse him of not being able to govern Germany’s main economy. At a press conference on Monday, Merkel’s candidate said his opponent has not “adequately explained what needs to be explained.”

Campaign: With Social Democrats advancing in the polls, Merkel is calling for votes for her party in the name of ‘moderation’

The imbroglio, however, had no major impact on polls: the SPD appears with between 25% and 26% of voting intentions, followed by the conservative bloc formed by the CDU and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union, with between 20 % to 22%. Greens have between 15% and 17%.

The numbers tend not to change after the last big debate between the top three candidates on Sunday. According to data from the rapid survey carried out by the company Forsa, the social democrat, who had already won the two previous clashes, had 42% of favorable opinions after the debate.

Laschet, who is president of the CDU, was combative in this final stretch, but the Forsa poll indicated that he received only 27% of favorable opinions in the debate. At 60, Laschet failed to destabilize his main adversary and seemed to lose his way with social issues, launching a grumpy “I don’t get it” after an intervention by Annalena Baerbock, leader of the Greens, who had 25% favorable opinions about his performance.

And more:Merkel’s party suffers big defeat in regional elections amid political scandals and slow vaccination

possible alliances

Social inequality, combating climate change, digitization and internal security were themes that dominated the debate, broadcast by private broadcasters and centered on domestic issues. “It is surprising to see that Europe and foreign policy were not addressed in any of the three debates,” noted Der Spiegel magazine.

The greens, who caused euphoria before committing several mistakes attributed to inexperience, seem to have no chance of reaching the head of government, but surprises should not be ruled out. Of German voters, 40% still do not know who they will vote for, according to a study by the Allensbach institute.

‘I lived the terror’: During floods in Germany, Brazilian family spends the night with neighbors on the roof

Adding to the uncertainty are margins of error in the polls and the large number of votes by mail expected for this year, due to the pandemic. Environmentalists must, however, play a crucial role in forming a coalition government, likely made up of three parties. One of them, possibly, the Green Party.

One of the alliance options is with the extreme left acronym Die Linke (The Left, in Portuguese) — a possibility that Scholz tries to distance himself from, but does not publicly rule out. The possible alliance is seen as a source of controversy, as critics argue that it could mean a shift to the left that diverts German policy away from traditional centrist positions.

“An alliance with reds and greens has other ideas about economics and financial policies that would cause a severe economic crisis in Germany if implemented,” Laschet said Monday.

The only card that seems to remain, however, for the conservative is Merkel’s support. The chancellor, who will leave the political scene after 16 years in power, and who remains very popular, initially stayed on the sidelines of the campaign, before showing support for Laschet. Now, she participates in several acts in favor of the candidate. (With international agencies)