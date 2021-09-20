Fazenda 13. Dynho becomes an “icon” on the web after facing Nego do Borel

The inflamed reaction of Nego do Borel after the first party of A Fazenda 13, held this Friday (9/17), took Dynho Alves off his feet. The pawns fell out and the web you’ve already chosen a side in this story. “Dynho served a lot here with Nego,” wrote a Twitter user. “Icon”, posted another.

The confusion with the funkeiro started after he got annoyed with the production and “freaked out”, including kicking buckets in the stall. Dynho and other participants did not like this behavior and went to get satisfaction. “Everyone here is fed up with you”, shot the dancer and funk singer. Understand all the crap in the Leo Dias column.

His measurement generated a series of tweets in support of the quick attitude.

Look!

Dynho served a lot here for the Nego do Borel pic.twitter.com/yixifeLl5C — cris dias (@crisayonara) September 19, 2021

and let’s start the day by watching this video of the king dynho who dined at nego do borel yesterday pic.twitter.com/HViGTN3CXL — Tess (@txssl) September 19, 2021

O Nego do borel: “make a story first”

Dynho with his career intact, without appearing in the city alert and without a criminal record #FestaDasTrends pic.twitter.com/BpB2RVpd7n — Ramy 67.19% (@Ramycomments) September 19, 2021

Want to get inside the world of the famous and get the news straight to your Telegram? Enter the channel of metropolises: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos