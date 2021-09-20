Fazenda 13. Dynho becomes an “icon” on the web after facing Nego do Borel

The inflamed reaction of Nego do Borel after the first party of A Fazenda 13, held this Friday (9/17), took Dynho Alves off his feet. The pawns fell out and the web you’ve already chosen a side in this story. “Dynho served a lot here with Nego,” wrote a Twitter user. “Icon”, posted another.

The confusion with the funkeiro started after he got annoyed with the production and “freaked out”, including kicking buckets in the stall. Dynho and other participants did not like this behavior and went to get satisfaction. “Everyone here is fed up with you”, shot the dancer and funk singer. Understand all the crap in the Leo Dias column.

His measurement generated a series of tweets in support of the quick attitude.

