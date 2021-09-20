FDA rejects Pfizer’s booster shot after reports of declining vaccine effectiveness

After new data showed that the effectiveness of Pfizer’s vaccine dropped dramatically in just four months after full vaccination, the company’s call to administer booster doses was rejected by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

On Friday (17), Pfizer presented a briefing paper to the FDA’s Advisory Committee on Vaccines and Related Biologicals. The maker of the popular mRNA vaccine has said based on studies that its product loses nearly half its effectiveness against the infamous Delta variant of the coronavirus in just a few months.

Despite Pfizer’s recommendations to administer the third booster dose of its coronavirus vaccine, the decision appears to have fallen on deaf ears by the US regulator, with the majority of its committee voting against the practice, citing lack of safety data ( and leaving the pharmaceutical giant in a difficult situation).

The Pfizer report cites a recent study by the Southern California Kaiser Permanente Medical Group that evaluated general and specific efficacy against Pfizer/BioNTech COMINARTY vaccine variants against SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19-related hospitalizations by time since vaccination.

The researchers used data collected across the US between December 14, 2020 and August 8, 2021, making it possible to explore both the Delta variant and other strains of the new coronavirus.

Key findings show that Pfizer’s effectiveness against Delta was high during the first month after the injection, but declined dramatically (from 93% to 53%) within four months of full vaccination.

© Photo / The Kaiser Permanente Southern California (KPSC) Table 1. Adjusted vaccine efficacy against SAR-CoV-2 infections: KPSC members ≥ 12 years of age

Keiser Permanente researchers also concluded that Pfizer’s protection against hospitalization lasts “approximately about six months” and that “decreases in efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 infections over time appear to be primarily due to decline rather than Delta escape from vaccine protection”.

According to the report presenting to the FDA, Pfizer’s strategy at the moment is to administer booster doses of its vaccine approximately every six months. These recommendations were made based on the results of a post hoc analysis of cases of infection by time since vaccination and appear to be the only solution currently offered by Pfizer.

Despite the fact that its vaccine’s effectiveness wanes so quickly, Pfizer has failed to convince the US regulator to administer booster shots. However, it is unclear whether the pharmaceutical giant will get the same responses from governments in other countries, such as Australia, Canada or New Zealand.

Countries that seemed to have some of the earliest and most successful vaccination campaigns earlier this year and that relied heavily on Pfizer’s vaccine, including the United States itself, are now again experiencing a major spike in infections. In particular, Israel, where more than 60% of people have been fully vaccinated with Pfizer, should become a great example of the vaccine’s effectiveness, but is experiencing a new wave of COVID-19.

This isn’t the only problem Pfizer has faced in recent months. A preprint of the Mayo Clinic study found that Pfizer’s efficacy against the Delta strain of coronavirus dropped from 76% to 42%. But despite the injection’s below-average performance, Pfizer/BioNTech has closed contracts for 2.1 billion doses worldwide by July 2021, with 3 billion potential doses by the end of the year.