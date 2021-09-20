Fear of default by the Chinese company Evergrande makes Ibovespa lose more than 2,000 points; dollar rises – Economy

O fear of a default by Chinese real estate giant Evergrande it affects Stock Exchanges around the world and causes a movement to flee from risk, with a fall in oil and a rise in the dollar against the real and other currencies. The Vix volatility index, considered a “fear gauge” on Wall Street, is up 17.78%.

Swiss bank Swissquote warns of the risk of contagion to other real estate companies in the event of a default by Evergrande, which has debts of more than $300 billion. According to the institution, the company “is expected to default this week and analysts have warned” of the potential to “shake up financial markets”.

At 12:27 pm, the Ibovespa fell 3.02%, reaching 108,079.87 points. Right after the opening of the market, the index was already losing about 2,300 points, losing 109 thousand points – the level last seen in early March. In New York, a little earlier, the S&P500 was down 1.58%, the Dow Jones, 1.42%, and the Nasdaq, 2.11%. In Europe, losses were 2.31% on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and 0.98% in Paris. The dollar in cash rose 0.70%, quoted at R$5.3193.

At B3, the Brazilian stock exchange, the loss is practically generalized. At 12:26 pm, shares of Petrobras (-2.27), Vale (-4.43%), CSN Mineração (-7.21%) and steelmakers recorded strong losses in the face of the 8.80% drop in iron ore in the China this Monday.

“The market is cautious, preparing itself for the worst. If nothing happens, the better,” says economist Silvio Campos Neto, a partner at Tendências Consultoria. According to him, the reaction of the markets is because investors feel that they may have some contagion both through the financial sector and through debt with foreigners, at a time when China is showing signs of deceleration, with a fall in commodities, which affects emerging countries such as Brazil.

In the opposite direction, Copel’s PNB shares lead the highest Ibovespa highs, with an advance of more than 5% after the company announced the distribution of R$ 1.436 billion in earnings for the 2021 fiscal year. Earlier, XP reiterated the recommendation of purchase for Copel with a target price of R$7.5/share for PNB, which represents a potential increase of 13.1% compared to the last closing, considering that Copel’s decision not to exercise preemptive rights is positive. in the acquisition of Gaspetro’s shareholding in Compagas.

