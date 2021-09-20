Felipão cites better posture on the field and uses as an example Inter’s “help” on goal in extra time

To praise the way his players are behaving on the field, with more “trickery” and “posture” at the exact moments, Grêmio coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, Felipão, even mentioned the way Inter beat Fortaleza this Sunday for 1×0 in Beira-Rio.

In your Press conference given after the 1-0 away triumph against Flamengo, also by the Brasileirão, Felipão commented on the “help” from the ball boy in Edenilson’s goal and how essential it is for teams to be permanently aware of the details of the game.

“In Inter’s goal, the ball boy gave the ball fast, and the Fortaleza team didn’t pay attention because the ball had gone out. These are details. And our players are remembering a few more things and that has helped. In that game for São Paulo, you can’t concede a goal after 50 minutes. We have to learn the posture at the right moments”, commented Felipão.

Review Edenilson’s goal quoted by Felipão:

GOAL OF THE WIN! Edenilson scored in stoppage time and Inter won the three points against Fortaleza! #Brasileirão2021 pic.twitter.com/gAIfcY3Kvd — TNT Sports Brazil (@TNTSportsBR) September 19, 2021

In the aforementioned game against São Paulo, Grêmio guaranteed a 1-1 draw until extra time when they lost a ball in the middle and allowed Igor Gomes’ goal to play. For Felipão, the cast, since then, managed to improve the aspect of paying attention to details and avoiding this type of bid.

Check out other speeches by Felipão after Flamengo 0x1 Grêmio:

Improved score on the table:

“I took over and Grêmio had 2 points. I have to do for Grêmio the same thing as if he had 30 (points), so the credit is not only mine, but it belongs to the athletes who understood that we had to change some attitudes”

Changes in the characteristics of athletes:

“The group understood the idea from the beginning, but we who work with football have to understand the characteristics of the athletes. We no longer have the features that involved 2017, 18 and 19″

Games against Flamengo for the Copa do Brasil:

“Those two results of the Copa do Brasil made our posture different today. I realize that our players are evolving a lot”

Interval confusion:

“I didn’t really see the confusion at the break, I didn’t”

Calculations:

“If I had a draw, I would also be very happy, as it would be in the organizational chart of points I had for the first round. We reached 22. Today the shift ends for us and in a better situation”

Villasanti, Rodrigues and Ruan:

“He is a player who is captain of the Paraguayan national team and he adapted very well playing alongside Thiago Santos. Ruan and Rodrigues are fast defenders with good fundamentals. They are players who have our confidence”